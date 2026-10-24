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6.9-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Vanuatu, 6.3 Tremor Follows

6.9-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Vanuatu, 6.3 Tremor Follows


Date: 2026-10-24 03:59:14

(MENAFN) A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked the Pacific Ocean off Vanuatu in the early hours of Saturday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The tremor’s epicenter lay roughly 197 kilometers (122 miles) west-northwest of Port-Olry, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the agency said in its report.

A second, smaller quake followed. The Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 6.3 event at 0235 GMT, centered about 170 kilometers (106 miles) northwest of Port-Olry and also at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The agency assigned it a green alert level, a designation that points to light shaking.

Both quakes were recorded at the same depth of 10 kilometers, and the second was centered about 27 kilometers closer to Port-Olry than the first.

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