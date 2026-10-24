Paris Police Warn Of Potential Unrest Ahead of Planned Demonstrations
(MENAFN) Police in Paris remained on heightened alert Saturday amid concerns about possible unrest in the French capital, with authorities warning that the risk of violence remained following serious incidents during demonstrations the previous week.
Helene Denechere, a spokesperson for the Paris Police Prefecture, told French broadcaster BFMTV that officials were closely monitoring the security situation and taking potential threats seriously ahead of the planned protests.
"The threat exists, it is being taken into consideration. Very serious acts were committed on Saturday, of a scale and violence that was underestimated. Today, it is being assessed," Denechere said.
She acknowledged that authorities had misjudged both the size of the mobilization and the severity of the violence during demonstrations held on Oct. 17.
Police have also confiscated potentially dangerous items, including fireworks mortars, during security inspections across the Ile-de-France region in preparation for the planned gatherings.
Police And Unions Clash Over Protest Route
Disagreements continued between Paris police and trade unions over the route for Saturday’s demonstration in the capital.
The police prefecture prohibited a previously agreed march route connecting Place de la Bastille with Place de la Nation on Friday. Authorities instead proposed an alternative route running between Porte d’Italie and Porte de Vincennes along the Boulevards des Marechaux, according to an official police decree.
The authorization allowed the demonstration to proceed between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time (1100–1700 GMT).
However, an inter-union coalition representing trade unions and youth organizations across the Ile-de-France region rejected the revised route, describing the demand as "unacceptable" in a statement.
Metro Closures Introduced Over Security Concerns
Paris public transport operator RATP announced that 24 metro stations would be closed from 9 a.m. Saturday at the request of police, citing security considerations linked to the planned demonstrations.
Protests were also authorized in eight major French cities, including Lille, Strasbourg and Mulhouse, as authorities prepared for demonstrations beyond the capital.
Helene Denechere, a spokesperson for the Paris Police Prefecture, told French broadcaster BFMTV that officials were closely monitoring the security situation and taking potential threats seriously ahead of the planned protests.
"The threat exists, it is being taken into consideration. Very serious acts were committed on Saturday, of a scale and violence that was underestimated. Today, it is being assessed," Denechere said.
She acknowledged that authorities had misjudged both the size of the mobilization and the severity of the violence during demonstrations held on Oct. 17.
Police have also confiscated potentially dangerous items, including fireworks mortars, during security inspections across the Ile-de-France region in preparation for the planned gatherings.
Police And Unions Clash Over Protest Route
Disagreements continued between Paris police and trade unions over the route for Saturday’s demonstration in the capital.
The police prefecture prohibited a previously agreed march route connecting Place de la Bastille with Place de la Nation on Friday. Authorities instead proposed an alternative route running between Porte d’Italie and Porte de Vincennes along the Boulevards des Marechaux, according to an official police decree.
The authorization allowed the demonstration to proceed between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time (1100–1700 GMT).
However, an inter-union coalition representing trade unions and youth organizations across the Ile-de-France region rejected the revised route, describing the demand as "unacceptable" in a statement.
Metro Closures Introduced Over Security Concerns
Paris public transport operator RATP announced that 24 metro stations would be closed from 9 a.m. Saturday at the request of police, citing security considerations linked to the planned demonstrations.
Protests were also authorized in eight major French cities, including Lille, Strasbourg and Mulhouse, as authorities prepared for demonstrations beyond the capital.
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