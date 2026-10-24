INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED: LUXEED Makes Its Global Debut, Redefining Luxury And Driving Pleasure Through Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intelligent Technology. A New Definition of Luxury

WUHU, China, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themed“INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED,” LUXEED successfully held its Global Brand Launch on October 21 at Shenshan Intelligent Valley, Wuhu, Anhui, China. The LLounge intelligent luxury flagship MPV and Stormax performance flagship SUV made their global debuts, showcasing two distinct expressions of the brand. The event introduced LUXEED's purpose, vision, target audience and global growth strategy.







As the intelligent era unfolds, expectations of luxury are evolving. A new generation of luxury consumers places greater emphasis on personalized experiences and seamless intelligence, rather than status symbols or material specifications alone. LUXEED was created in response to this shift, bringing intelligent technology and human-centered design together to deliver a new expression of luxury tailored to the expectations of this emerging generation.

LUXEED's brand is built around three core values: Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment, and Ultimate Intelligence. Together, they unite engaging driving dynamics, thoughtfully designed luxury spaces and human-centered intelligent technology.

The brand philosophy, “Intelligence Redefines Luxury & Driving Pleasure,” positions intelligence as the foundation for reimagining both driving and the comfort of every journey.

LUXEED unveiled its mission, “THROUGH ULTIMATE INTELLIGENT DRIVING, UNVEIL ASPIRATIONAL MOBILITY,” and its vision to become the global leader in premium intelligent driving. Its value proposition, “I” DRIVE, YOU ENJOY, comes to life through two flagship models: LLounge prioritizes passenger comfort, while Stormax focuses on driving performance and intelligent driving pleasure.

LUXEED plans to enter 18 markets in 2026–2027, expand to 36 markets by 2028–2029, and reach more than 60 markets by 2030. The UAE, Thailand and Indonesia are among its initial target markets.

The brand will combine consistent global product standards with global R&D capabilities and localized validation, while building an integrated customer experience across online and offline touchpoints.

From resonance with the times, to the expression of value, to a global blueprint, LUXEED has completed a full brand narrative arc. INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED - the theme of the launch is also the brand's guiding creed: through intelligent technology, LUXEED will enlighten a new frontier of luxury mobility for users around the world.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at