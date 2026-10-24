Darshan Raval Calls New Song 'Sirf Tum' Special Because Of Wife

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Darshan Raval, who recently celebrated his birthday, released his new EP 'The Everafter'.

Featuring the heartbreak track 'Sirf Tum', he said is particularly special to him because his wife loves the song despite not usually enjoying sad music.

Speaking about the track, Darshan said,“'Sirf Tum' is really special to me, especially because my wife, who usually doesn't like sad songs, loves this one. The song continues Dan and Niyati's love story from 'Naal Naal Ve', and I'm excited for audiences to see how their journey unfolds.”

The music video for 'Sirf Tum' continues the storyline of 'Naal Naal Ve'. It follows Dan, played by Darshan, a struggling musician who wakes up to a world where Niyati, played by actress Barkha Singh, has disappeared, with everyone claiming she never existed.

After experiencing a seemingly perfect love with her in an alternate reality, Dan channels his heartbreak into music in the hope of finding his way back to her. His loyal dog, Brutus, also returns in the video.

The four-track EP explores different emotions, from love and heartbreak to hope and the journey of life.

It includes 'Naal Naal Ve', which captures the joy of finding love, 'Sirf Tum', which explores heartbreak, 'Jaadu', dedicated to his fans whom he calls his 'Blue Family', and 'Karwaan', which reflects life's journey.

Speaking about the EP, Darshan said,“With this EP, I wanted to share different sides of romance with my listeners. They have always connected with my honest and vulnerable side, which comes through in 'Sirf Tum', while 'Jaadu' is my gift to my Blue Family. 'Karwaan' is a song I can imagine people listening to while travelling through the mountains and enjoying nature. The EP is also connected to my tour 'Love Letters', and I can't wait for my audience to experience it live.”

Darshan has continued his tradition of releasing new music around his birthday. With 'The Everafter', the singer brings together four tracks that explore love, loss, hope and life.

–IANS

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