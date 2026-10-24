Rose Rayhaan by Rotana Wins Best City Hotel and Best Hotel View
(MENAFN- Around theClock ) Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, one of Dubai’s most iconic hospitality landmarks, has been named Best City Hotel on a Global Level and Best Hotel View in the Middle East at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Awards. This is the hotel’s strongest showing to date on the international stage.
“It is an incredible honour to see our hotel recognised on an international platform by Haute Grandeur,” said Mamdouh Ali, General Manager of Rose Rayhaan by Rotana. “These awards reflect the tireless dedication of our entire team. I am privileged to work alongside passionate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional experiences to our guests and raise the standard of hospitality in the UAE. Together, we remain committed to innovation, sustainability and service excellence.”
Looking ahead, Mamdouh Ali said the hotel expects occupancy to grow by 20% over the festive season compared with last year. “As we step into a promising new year, we will be announcing the opening of Kaia, our new specialty restaurant, along with a renovation of our meeting rooms and guest rooms,” he said. “The refreshed spaces will offer a new experience to staycation guests and international travellers alike, all seeking Rotana’s signature hospitality in Dubai. Guests can also look forward to a calendar of activations, offers and promotions across all our restaurants.”
Having held the title of tallest hotel in the world from 2009 to 2012, Rose Rayhaan by Rotana remains a symbol of elevated living, architectural elegance and guest-centric luxury. These latest achievements reinforce its position as an industry benchmark and a beacon of excellence in the region.
“It is an incredible honour to see our hotel recognised on an international platform by Haute Grandeur,” said Mamdouh Ali, General Manager of Rose Rayhaan by Rotana. “These awards reflect the tireless dedication of our entire team. I am privileged to work alongside passionate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional experiences to our guests and raise the standard of hospitality in the UAE. Together, we remain committed to innovation, sustainability and service excellence.”
Looking ahead, Mamdouh Ali said the hotel expects occupancy to grow by 20% over the festive season compared with last year. “As we step into a promising new year, we will be announcing the opening of Kaia, our new specialty restaurant, along with a renovation of our meeting rooms and guest rooms,” he said. “The refreshed spaces will offer a new experience to staycation guests and international travellers alike, all seeking Rotana’s signature hospitality in Dubai. Guests can also look forward to a calendar of activations, offers and promotions across all our restaurants.”
Having held the title of tallest hotel in the world from 2009 to 2012, Rose Rayhaan by Rotana remains a symbol of elevated living, architectural elegance and guest-centric luxury. These latest achievements reinforce its position as an industry benchmark and a beacon of excellence in the region.
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