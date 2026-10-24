Open Day held at the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka hosted an engaging Open Day on October 9, 2026. Local residents and visitors of the capital to discover the premium ESTEO vehicle lineup. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the technical specifications and elegant design of the ESTEO V27 and EXLANTIX ET8 hybrid SUVs as well as the mid-size ESTEO MX SUV while also enjoying a diverse entertainment program.
The event featured presentations of all three models with experts from the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka providing insights into the vehicles' features, equipment and specific advantages for the Russian climate. A key highlight of the Open Day was the opportunity for guests to take test drives allowing them personally experience, the comfort and handling of the ESTEO V27, EXLANTIX ET8 and ESTEO MX.
The ESTEO V27 is a flagship hybrid SUV equipped with an i-AWD all-wheel-drive system and a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine offering a total range of over 800 km. The premium EXLANTIX ET8 utilizes a series-hybrid powertrain delivering a combined output of 469 hp and 634 Nm of torque. This enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. The ET8 boasts a total range exceeding 1100 km with an electric-only range of 180 km. The ESTEO MX is designed with families in mind. It features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive producing 197 hp.
A pleasant atmosphere filled the showroom. Guests enjoyed refreshments, an engaging workshop on creating custom car fragrances, gifts and live music including an energetic saxophone performance. Clients were offered exclusive terms on vehicle purchases at the ESTEO AVTODOM Taganka center during the Open Day. It is an official ESTEO dealership in Moscow. Owners can also schedule maintenance, purchase spare parts or have additional equipment installed at the facility. Furthermore, the center offers a trade-in program for upgrading to a new vehicle and assistance with obtaining insurance policies.
"We were pleased to welcome guests to our Open Day and introduce them to the ESTEO V27, EXLANTIX ET8 and ESTEO MX models. These vehicles combine advanced technology with premium comfort and are perfectly suited for driving conditions in Russia. The ESTEO brand is gaining increasing popularity among Russians. We invite everyone to become a client of the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka and choose the car of their dreams", – Alexey Zabelkin, Director of the AVTODOM Taganka division, commented.
The event featured presentations of all three models with experts from the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka providing insights into the vehicles' features, equipment and specific advantages for the Russian climate. A key highlight of the Open Day was the opportunity for guests to take test drives allowing them personally experience, the comfort and handling of the ESTEO V27, EXLANTIX ET8 and ESTEO MX.
The ESTEO V27 is a flagship hybrid SUV equipped with an i-AWD all-wheel-drive system and a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine offering a total range of over 800 km. The premium EXLANTIX ET8 utilizes a series-hybrid powertrain delivering a combined output of 469 hp and 634 Nm of torque. This enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. The ET8 boasts a total range exceeding 1100 km with an electric-only range of 180 km. The ESTEO MX is designed with families in mind. It features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive producing 197 hp.
A pleasant atmosphere filled the showroom. Guests enjoyed refreshments, an engaging workshop on creating custom car fragrances, gifts and live music including an energetic saxophone performance. Clients were offered exclusive terms on vehicle purchases at the ESTEO AVTODOM Taganka center during the Open Day. It is an official ESTEO dealership in Moscow. Owners can also schedule maintenance, purchase spare parts or have additional equipment installed at the facility. Furthermore, the center offers a trade-in program for upgrading to a new vehicle and assistance with obtaining insurance policies.
"We were pleased to welcome guests to our Open Day and introduce them to the ESTEO V27, EXLANTIX ET8 and ESTEO MX models. These vehicles combine advanced technology with premium comfort and are perfectly suited for driving conditions in Russia. The ESTEO brand is gaining increasing popularity among Russians. We invite everyone to become a client of the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka and choose the car of their dreams", – Alexey Zabelkin, Director of the AVTODOM Taganka division, commented.
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