Dun & Bradstreet Saudi Arabia Decision-Grade Intelligence as the Foundation for AI-Driven Procurement
(MENAFN- Dun & Bradstreet SAME) At the 6th Saudi Procurement Conference, D&B Saudi Arabia highlighted the importance of verified supplier intelligence in strengthening procurement decision-making.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | 22 October 2026 — Dun & Bradstreet Saudi Arabia underscored the critical role of verified commercial intelligence in advancing AI-driven procurement at the 6th Saudi Procurement Conference. The event was organised by Procurement Solutions Company and held on 7–8 October 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Riyadh Financial District. The company returned as a Gold Sponsor for the second consecutive year.
Addressing procurement professionals, Anas Alqozo, Enterprise Solutions Expert at Dun & Bradstreet Saudi Arabia, delivered a session titled “Beyond AI: The Data Foundation for Intelligent, Resilient & Sustainable Procurement.” His presentation emphasised that effective AI-driven procurement depends on decision-grade intelligence. Such intelligence draws on verified supplier data that is accurate, current and readily available.
“Procurement teams in the Kingdom are under real pressure to adopt AI, and that is the right direction. But AI is only as reliable as the data behind it. Without trusted data, AI only makes bad decisions faster,” Alqozo said during his presentation.
Discussions with procurement leaders revealed several challenges, including fragmented supplier data, limited visibility into ultimate beneficial ownership and difficulties in meeting local regulatory requirements. These issues reinforce the need for a dependable information foundation as procurement functions increasingly incorporate AI into supplier assessment and risk management.
While market knowledge and internal evaluation models remain integral to procurement, independently verified business intelligence provides an additional layer of scrutiny. Dun & Bradstreet's global commercial intelligence capabilities enable organisations to examine business identities, ownership structures and commercial relationships, supporting more rigorous due diligence and informed supplier decisions.
Building on these capabilities, Dun & Bradstreet Saudi Arabia continues to support public and private sector organisations with trusted commercial intelligence that enables more informed supplier assessments and strengthens procurement risk management.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | 22 October 2026 — Dun & Bradstreet Saudi Arabia underscored the critical role of verified commercial intelligence in advancing AI-driven procurement at the 6th Saudi Procurement Conference. The event was organised by Procurement Solutions Company and held on 7–8 October 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Riyadh Financial District. The company returned as a Gold Sponsor for the second consecutive year.
Addressing procurement professionals, Anas Alqozo, Enterprise Solutions Expert at Dun & Bradstreet Saudi Arabia, delivered a session titled “Beyond AI: The Data Foundation for Intelligent, Resilient & Sustainable Procurement.” His presentation emphasised that effective AI-driven procurement depends on decision-grade intelligence. Such intelligence draws on verified supplier data that is accurate, current and readily available.
“Procurement teams in the Kingdom are under real pressure to adopt AI, and that is the right direction. But AI is only as reliable as the data behind it. Without trusted data, AI only makes bad decisions faster,” Alqozo said during his presentation.
Discussions with procurement leaders revealed several challenges, including fragmented supplier data, limited visibility into ultimate beneficial ownership and difficulties in meeting local regulatory requirements. These issues reinforce the need for a dependable information foundation as procurement functions increasingly incorporate AI into supplier assessment and risk management.
While market knowledge and internal evaluation models remain integral to procurement, independently verified business intelligence provides an additional layer of scrutiny. Dun & Bradstreet's global commercial intelligence capabilities enable organisations to examine business identities, ownership structures and commercial relationships, supporting more rigorous due diligence and informed supplier decisions.
Building on these capabilities, Dun & Bradstreet Saudi Arabia continues to support public and private sector organisations with trusted commercial intelligence that enables more informed supplier assessments and strengthens procurement risk management.
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