27 Cases Still Receiving Treatment After Karak Shooting Incident: Health Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra) – Minister of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Badour, provided an update on the patients' medical condition, who are still receiving treatment in hospitals following the shooting incident in Karak governorate.

He announced details of the cases' numbers and current health status as follows: - Karak Governmental Hospital: 5 patients, all in stable condition.

- Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital in Karak: 8 patients, including 2 in critical condition.

-Al-Hussein Medical City: 8 patients, all in stable condition.

-Al-Bashir Hospitals: 3 patients, all in stable condition.

-Italian Hospital in Karak: 3 patients, all in stable condition.

In his statement, the minister affirmed medical and nursing staff across all healthcare sectors continue to provide the necessary care to the injured and are monitoring their health condition, in accordance with established medical protocols.

//Petra// AG