NTD To Face Ordu In Azerbaijan Basketball League Round Four

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Another game in the fourth round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League will take place today, with NTD set to face Ordu in Baku.

The match will be held at the Baku Sports Palace, with tip-off scheduled for 3:00 p.m. local time.

The encounter is part of the ongoing fourth round of the domestic basketball championship, which will conclude on October 25.

In the previous game of the round, Nakhchivan secured an 88–83 victory over Sabah on October 23, adding another result to the developing league standings.

The upcoming clash between NTD and Ordu will provide both teams with another opportunity to strengthen their positions in the competition as the fourth round progresses.

The Azerbaijan Basketball League brings together the country's leading basketball clubs, with teams competing throughout the season for domestic honours. Round four is scheduled to finish on October 25, when the remaining fixtures will complete the latest stage of the championship.