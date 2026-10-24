Malaysia Stands Ready To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Yemen - FM Mohamad

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEREMBAN, Oct 24 (NNN) -- Malaysia stands ready to deliver humanitarian assistance to Yemen, while urging all parties in the protracted conflict in the country to return to the negotiation table and look for a diplomatic solution.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia empathises with the suffering of the Yemeni people who have to endure the effects of the protracted civil war, including famine and hardship in getting basic necessities.

He said the matter was brought up by his counterpart, Yemen's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr Afrah Abdulaziz Al-Zouba, who shared on the latest developments in the country via a phone call on Thursday.

"Malaysia stands ready to participate in any relief mission or deliver assistance to countries that require it, to the best of our ability,” he told reporters after handing over Deepavali festive contributions at the Rantau community hall here, today.

Mohamad said the conflict must be brought to an end as it brings no benefit to the estimated 22 million affected inhabitants and instead inflicts prolonged suffering.

In light of this, he urged foreign stakeholders to play a constructive role by returning to negotiation table to bring peace and prosperity to the people of Yemen.

He said diplomatic efforts need to be prioritised in order to prevent the conflict from dragging on and undermining regional stability.

--NNN