Navigating A Changing Market: How AIX Group Is Responding To A Challenging Year

MENAFN - Pressat) 2026 has been one of the most demanding years in recent memory for financial markets in the Middle East. Instability linked to the ongoing conflict in the region has affected investor confidence, market liquidity and asset valuations, and financial firms across the region are adapting to a changed environment.

Pressure from several directions

The challenges have come from several sides at once. Currency, commodity and digital-asset markets have become more volatile. Major central banks have followed different policy paths, creating an uncertain interest-rate environment. At the same time, stricter international compliance standards in cross-border banking have lengthened the time it takes for funds to move between markets.

Real estate has also slowed. According to property consultancy Cavendish Maxwell, the value of residential sales in Dubai fell 47% year on year in the third quarter of 2026, while the number of transactions fell 38%. S&P Global Ratings estimates that prices fell by 5–15% between the end of 2025 and September 2026.

Dubai-based AIX Group is among the firms adjusting to these conditions. According to the company, it continues to operate and to serve its clients, and products that have not been affected by current market conditions continue to operate as usual.

One of the AIX product have, however, been affected, through lower valuations, reduced liquidity and longer timelines for realising investments. AIX said it believes that selling assets in the current market would not be in the best interests of its clients, and it has therefore decided to restructure the affected programmes. Clients have been presented with options for the period ahead.

The process is being carried out with the support of international law firms, financial advisers and restructuring specialists, and individual steps are subject to the relevant approvals.

Keeping clients informed

AIX said it understands the concern these conditions create for clients. Updates will be shared with clients directly, and the company will publish all official information exclusively through its official channels.

For financial firms across the region, the months ahead will call for careful management through a period of continued uncertainty.