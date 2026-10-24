VIETWATER 2026: Open Business Connections And Industry Insights Through Group Visits And Expert-Led Conferences

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)From 4–6 November 2026, Informa Markets Vietnam will bring together a diverse range of industries at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), creating a comprehensive platform for technology discovery, business networking, and knowledge exchange.

At the heart of this industry gathering is VIETWATER 2026, Vietnam's international exhibition for water supply, sanitation, water resources and wastewater treatment technologies. The event will provide an opportunity for industry professionals to explore innovative solutions, connect with technology providers and gain insights into the evolving challenges of water and environmental management.

A Multi-Sector Exhibition Platform Connecting Five Key Industries

VIETWATER 2026 forms part of a larger series of five concurrent international exhibitions organised by Informa Markets Vietnam, bringing together interconnected sectors that contribute to Vietnam's industrial development, infrastructure modernisation and sustainability ambitions.







The exhibition series includes:

VIETWATER 2026 – International Exhibition on Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Technologies.Vietnam Energy Week 2026 – International Exhibition on Energy, Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Technologies.HVACR Vietnam 2026 – International Exhibition on HVAC, Refrigeration and Smart Building Technologies.Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair 2026 – Showcasing supporting industries, manufacturing capabilities and industrial supply chains.Vietnam Data Center & Cloud Confex 2026 – Focusing on data centre infrastructure, cloud technologies and digital development.

By bringing these industries together at one venue, the exhibition series creates opportunities for cross-sector engagement among manufacturers, infrastructure developers, industrial operators, technology suppliers and industry professionals.

Within VIETWATER 2026, specialised showcases covering waste treatment, environmental technologies, flood control and disaster management further broaden the range of solutions available to visitors.







Group Delegation Programme: Enhancing the Exhibition Experience

To encourage greater participation from professional organisations, VIETWATER 2026 will offer a dedicated Group Delegation Programme, welcoming delegations from water utilities, industrial parks, manufacturing companies, government agencies, industry associations and other relevant organisations.

The programme is designed to make group visits more convenient and productive while facilitating direct connections between industry buyers and technology providers.

Registered delegations can enjoy exclusive benefits, including:



Fast-track Check-in & Group Photo: A convenient arrival experience with dedicated group photo opportunities.

Complimentary Lunch Vouchers: Available for groups of six or more participants.

Refreshments & Coffee: Complimentary refreshments during the exhibition visit. B2B Matching Support: Assistance in connecting with relevant suppliers based on business interests and technology requirements.

Beyond these privileges, the programme encourages participants to explore solutions together, exchange professional perspectives and identify technologies that address their organisations' operational challenges.

Through the B2B Matching Programme, participating delegations can also establish direct connections with exhibitors, supporting more focused business discussions and potential future collaborations.







Conference & Seminar Programme: Addressing the Water Industry's Key Challenges

Alongside the exhibition, VIETWATER 2026 will feature a comprehensive Conference & Seminar Programme, bringing together industry experts, associations, researchers, technology providers and relevant organisations to discuss critical developments in the water and environmental sectors.

The programme will cover a broad spectrum of industry priorities, from digital transformation and water security to climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure and emerging treatment technologies.

Key conferences and seminars:



Water Security and Innovation: Ensuring Safe and Sustainable Water Supply: Addressing challenges in water supply security and the role of technology and innovation in developing reliable, sustainable water systems.

Sponge City & Eco-Industrial Parks: Blue-Green Infrastructure Solutions for Vietnam's Urban & Industrial Zones: Introducing sustainable infrastructure approaches that integrate water management, green infrastructure and climate adaptation into urban and industrial development. Water Quality Management and Water Pollution Control – Conference with Universities: Providing a platform for academic researchers and industry professionals to exchange scientific knowledge and research findings related to water quality and pollution control.

The programme will also feature technical seminar sessions covering water infrastructure and distribution systems, water and wastewater treatment solutions, industrial water applications, flood management, urban drainage, sustainable waste management, circular economy and smart technologies.

Together, these sessions aim to connect research, industry expertise and practical applications, enabling participants to discover approaches that can support the future development of the water sector.

By connecting technology, knowledge and business opportunities, VIETWATER 2026 aims to strengthen industry collaboration and contribute to the development of more efficient, resilient and sustainable water infrastructure in Vietnam and across the region.

Event Details:



Date: 4–6 November 2026 | Venue: Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Conference & Seminar Programme: Contact for group visit and conference registration: Ms. Jinny:... – (+84) 889 048 507 Ms. Kate Pham:... – (+84) 965 532 836