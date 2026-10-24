Kerala Guv's Veg Kitchen Row: BJP Defends Om Prakash Mathur, CPI(M) MP Calls Order 'Horrible'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) A controversy over Kerala Governor Om Prakash Mathur's reported decision to make the Lok Bhavan kitchen strictly vegetarian has triggered sharp political reactions, with BJP leaders defending the governor's right to decide food arrangements at his residence, while Congress and CPI(M) leaders have questioned the move.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said everyone had the freedom to choose what they wanted to eat and cook, describing such choices as part of India's civilisation and culture.

Reacting to the controversy, Ram Kripal Yadav said,“...Everyone has the freedom to express themselves and to eat and cook what they want. This is part of Indian civilisation and culture. Everyone is free to live according to their own choices, speak their language and practise their religion...Venugopal is trying to unnecessarily target the Lok Bhavan because he has no issue to raise. This is unfortunate.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also criticised Congress leader K.C. Venugopal for raising objections to the reported decision.

“Every individual has the right to decide the arrangements for food at their residence. Lok Bhavan is the residence of the Hon'ble Governor, so he has the right to decide what food arrangements will be followed there. Since the Congress has no issues to raise and is a party without any real issues, if K.C. Venugopal turns even a non-issue into an issue, it clearly reflects the disruption and decline in the Congress' political mindset,” Khandelwal said.

CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan, however, strongly objected to the reported move.

“Kerala represents the multicultural character of our nation. India reflects the strength of diversity and the unity that connects us despite our differences. I heard that the Governor of Kerala issued an order allowing only vegetarian food at Lok Bhavan. Everyone has the right to choose their food. How can the Governor direct his employees or staff to consume only vegetarian food? It is a horrible thing,” he said.

The controversy began on Friday, the first day in office of Om Prakash Mathur, who was sworn in as the 29th Governor of Kerala. Media reports said he had directed that non-vegetarian food should not be prepared or served in the Lok Bhavan kitchen.

Sources in the governor's office said Mathur was a strict vegetarian and had ordered the change for that reason. They clarified that there was no restriction on the food choices of Lok Bhavan employees.

AICC General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal alleged that the governor had overstepped by directing that only vegetarian food be prepared in the kitchen.