Jammu Police Arrest Three Suspected Drug Peddlers, Seize Contraband

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 24 (IANS) Police in Jammu have arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized around 500 grams of a ganja-like substance during a patrol operation in the Sainik Colony area, officials said.

According to police, the arrests were made on October 20 when a team from Police Post Sainik Colony intercepted the accused opposite Sainik Public School near Dussehra Ground in Sector D.

The accused have been identified as Eashar Ali, a resident of West Bengal, and Ajay Ahirwar and Manoj Bansal, both residents of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

All three were reportedly residing in Sector D, Sainik Colony, Jammu. During a search, police recovered approximately 500 grams of a suspected ganja-like substance, which was seized following due legal process.

In this connection, FIR No. 276/2026 under Sections 8, 20, 25, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the seized substance and identify the forward and backward linkages of the suspected drug supply network.

Authorities in J&K have been aggressively acting against drug smugglers, peddlers and traders. The stringent action under a new standard operating procedure (SOP) includes revocation of passports, driving licences, Aadhaar cards and arms licences of those involved in drug trafficking.

Law enforcement has attached 125 immovable properties worth Rs 98.28 crore, seized 60 movable assets worth approximately Rs 7.04 crore, and frozen multiple bank accounts linked to drug proceeds under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Lookout circulars and strict tracking measures are actively issued for absconding drug peddlers and smugglers.

Thousands of medical and chemist shops across Jammu and Kashmir have been inspected, resulting in the suspension or cancellation of licenses for establishments violating rules.

Hundreds of drug peddlers and traffickers have been booked and arrested under the NDPS Act in sustained operations led by the J&K Police and security agencies.