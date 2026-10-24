Cyclone Threat Looms Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rain Alert For South Bengal From Wednesday

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 24 (IANS) A cyclone is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days, raising the prospect of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several districts of West Bengal from Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata said on Saturday.

The developing system is likely to bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across large parts of south Bengal over the coming week, prompting the meteorological department to issue an advance weather warning.

The meteorological office said a low-pressure area formed over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday, accompanied by a cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The system is expected to intensify into a depression on Saturday and move west-northwestwards. It may further strengthen into a deep depression on Sunday, with the possibility of developing into a cyclone over the sea by Monday morning.

The system is likely to gain strength over the following two days and move towards the coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. Its influence may bring thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to several parts of south Bengal from Wednesday.

Kolkata is likely to experience scattered light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds from Wednesday to Friday. Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kmph during this period. Similar conditions are forecast for Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in several districts of south Bengal. South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore may experience continuous heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday. Purulia and Bankura are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Scattered rain is forecast in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore on Tuesday.

There is no weather warning for the West Bengal coast until Monday. However, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from Tuesday, when a red warning will come into effect. Wind speeds along the coast are expected to range between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph. The sea is likely to remain rough.

North Bengal may also witness unsettled weather later in the week. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Other northern districts may experience scattered rain and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph on both days.

Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, 0.1 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Friday stood at 32.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal.