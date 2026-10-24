Royal Scion Yaduveer Wadiyar Seeks Clear Protocol For Mysuru Dasara Rituals Amid Controversy

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 24 (IANS) Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP and Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Saturday questioned the presence of a large number of people during the Nandi Dhwaja worship ritual at Mysuru Dasara and called for a clear protocol for the ceremony.

A political controversy erupted in Karnataka during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations after police officers briefly blocked senior Dalit ministers from attending the traditional Nandi Dhwaja Puja.

Speaking on the issue to reporters in Mysuru, Yaduveer said the presence of the Chief Minister and one or two officials would be sufficient for the ritual. He said the participation of a large number of people was not required.

“First, let them clarify what the protocol is. I am not aware of the existence of any such protocol. It is enough if two people accompany the Chief Minister on the occasion. Why should everyone want to go there?” he asked.

He said he had represented the Mysuru royal family at the rituals for the past 12 years at the direction of Rajamata. In earlier years, the Chief Minister and one or two officials would normally attend the rituals, he said.

“This is a programme organised by the government, and it has to decide and proceed accordingly. I feel that having fewer people would be better, as the rituals must be prioritised and conducted appropriately,” he said.

Yaduveer said the Chief Minister's presence was sufficient to represent the entire state and that everyone need not attend the ceremony. He added that the royal family had never insisted on their presence.

Observing that some Dasara programmes had been reformed while others offered considerable scope for improvement, he said lessons should be drawn from this year's celebrations while planning the festival next year.

“We will offer suggestions, and action must also be taken. Merely making allegations would not be appropriate. I will raise these issues at the proper forum,” he said.

He called for the government to clearly define the protocol and announce that it would be followed from next year onwards.

On the participation of the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Telangana in the Dasara celebrations, Yaduveer said their invitation was a good move that brought publicity to the festival. He also said there was nothing wrong with the Chief Ministers offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari if they had been invited to do so.

“If they are invited and then not allowed to offer floral tributes, how is that possible? That is why I insist a clear protocol should be in place. Having a framework would be better,” he said.

Asked about the cancellation of the traditional 'Jatti Kalaga' event, Yaduveer said his mother would provide clarification on the matter and that further reactions would follow after her statement.

Meanwhile, Rajamata Pramodadevi Wadiyar said she had been concerned about elephant Prashanth, which carried the golden howdah of Goddess Chamundeshwari for the first time during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

However, she said the elephant performed well, remained calm throughout the procession and did not cause any trouble. She added that both the elephant and the golden howdah were beautifully decorated.“There had never been any concern earlier, but this time I was worried,” she said.