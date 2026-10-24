FIR Filed After Anti-Government Posters Found On Delhi Metro Train

FIR Registered Over Delhi Metro Posters

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons after two posters questioning the government's performance were found pasted inside a train on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, Delhi Police said. According to Delhi Police, the FIR has been registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. Police have seized the posters, while the Special Cell is also involved in the investigation.

Investigation into Potential Conspiracy

Commenting on the incident, former Delhi Police DCP LN Rao said the act of putting up the posters appeared to be part of a larger conspiracy and that the investigation would establish who was behind it. He said, "The act of putting up these posters appears to be part of a larger conspiracy. A case has likely been registered-invoking Section 120B of the IPC (as it was previously known)-and the investigation will reveal who these individuals were, who instructed them to put up the posters, and what their motive or purpose was."

Further stressing that the motive behind the incident would become clear only after a detailed probe, Rao said,“Only after a thorough investigation into that purpose will the true outcome of this incident become clear. The investigating agency, having registered an FIR, will conduct an inquiry and, by gathering all the evidence, will attempt to track down the individuals actually responsible," former Delhi Police DCP added.

International Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police busted an international cyber fraud syndicate and arrested six people, including five bankers, in connection with cyber fraud cases. According to police, the accused allegedly siphoned off money through cryptocurrency and were in contact with a Chinese national. In exchange, they reportedly received cash.

According to Delhi Police, the syndicate had been active since 2013. Investigations have also revealed the involvement of two regional banks in Kerala in the alleged network. Police said the accused were operating a sophisticated module, with mobile phones used in the crimes kept at least five kilometres away from their location to prevent the police from tracking them. (ANI)

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