US Reduces Diplomatic Presence in Saudi Arabia as Attacks Intensify
(MENAFN) The US State Department has directed certain American diplomats and their families to depart Saudi Arabia amid an increase in attacks that have killed three people in different parts of the kingdom.
Saudi officials reported that debris from a drone intercepted during an attempted strike on an oil field killed two people. Another person was killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement have intensified over the past month.
In response to Saudi strikes, the Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward airports, energy infrastructure and military bases across Saudi Arabia. A recent attack on Riyadh’s international airport was described as the deadliest of its kind in the kingdom in years.
"The US Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
"Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," the spokesperson added.
The official also cautioned that "the hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly".
Saudi officials reported that debris from a drone intercepted during an attempted strike on an oil field killed two people. Another person was killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement have intensified over the past month.
In response to Saudi strikes, the Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward airports, energy infrastructure and military bases across Saudi Arabia. A recent attack on Riyadh’s international airport was described as the deadliest of its kind in the kingdom in years.
"The US Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
"Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," the spokesperson added.
The official also cautioned that "the hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly".
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