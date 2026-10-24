Green Batteries Built On Dirty Dealings In Indonesia

MENAFN - Asia Times) A growing share of the world's electric-vehicle batteries contains nickel from Obi, an Indonesian island where the mining company Harita Group has long paid for goodwill, according to alleged leaked documents published on October 22 by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

When accusations of such payments reach an Indonesian courtroom, accountability usually stops with one person. In 2024, a Ternate court sentenced Stevi Thomas, a Harita director, to one year and ten months in prison for paying North Maluku's governor, Abdul Gani Kasuba, US$60,000 to ease permits for the company's mining operations.

However, as far as public records show, Harita itself was never charged, and its business kept growing after Thomas' conviction. Harita's listed nickel arm reported revenue of 17.1 trillion rupiah, or about $1 billion, in revenue in the first half of this year.

The OCCRP-published documents suggest the Thomas case was no isolated incident and is part of a broader pattern. (Harita Group did not reply immediately to Asia Times' emailed request for comment.)

Between 2013 and 2023, the OCCRP files show, Harita planned or approved at least $389,000 in payments to village officials, imams and pastors, a district head whose signature the company needed, and military projects.

The largest single payment was allegedly about $140,000 from a disaster relief fund, used to repair buildings at a military academy in Java. The OCCRP report said it could not confirm that every payment was definitely made.