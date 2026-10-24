Airport Attack In Eastern Saudi Arabia Kills Two, Injures Eight
(MENAFN) Two people were killed and eight others injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday evening, according to the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).
The fatalities included a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident, while those injured were nationals of Saudi Arabia, India, Yemen, Bangladesh and Nepal.
GACA did not disclose the nature of the attack. However, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement has repeatedly launched drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi airports.
Earlier on Wednesday, two other people were killed by debris from a drone intercepted over the Eastern Province, where Dammam is located, according to Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry.
The ministry said the drone had been intercepted while attempting to strike a processing facility belonging to state-owned oil company Aramco in the Shaybah oil field. A contractor's vehicle was set on fire during the incident.
The two victims were identified as residents from the Philippines and Nepal.
The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government in its conflict with the Houthis also reported intercepting four additional drones on Wednesday night.
The Houthis had not immediately commented on the latest incidents. The group has previously said its attacks on Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military installations were retaliation for deadly Saudi airstrikes in areas of western Yemen under its control.
The fatalities included a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident, while those injured were nationals of Saudi Arabia, India, Yemen, Bangladesh and Nepal.
GACA did not disclose the nature of the attack. However, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement has repeatedly launched drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi airports.
Earlier on Wednesday, two other people were killed by debris from a drone intercepted over the Eastern Province, where Dammam is located, according to Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry.
The ministry said the drone had been intercepted while attempting to strike a processing facility belonging to state-owned oil company Aramco in the Shaybah oil field. A contractor's vehicle was set on fire during the incident.
The two victims were identified as residents from the Philippines and Nepal.
The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government in its conflict with the Houthis also reported intercepting four additional drones on Wednesday night.
The Houthis had not immediately commented on the latest incidents. The group has previously said its attacks on Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military installations were retaliation for deadly Saudi airstrikes in areas of western Yemen under its control.
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