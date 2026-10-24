Salvadoran President Announces Operation to Find Missing Personnel in Haiti
(MENAFN) El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has announced a military operation to rescue four air force personnel who have been missing in Haiti since Sunday.
Bukele warned that Wednesday's attack was "nothing" compared with the response that could follow if the four men, whom he said were not combatants, were not returned alive.
El Salvador's armed forces said the personnel disappeared after an ambush by "heavily armed criminal groups" in Croix-des-Bouquets, an area under the control of armed groups.
The four were serving as part of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), a mission approved by the UN Security Council earlier this month to address escalating gang violence in Haiti.
In a post on X, Bukele explained that the group consisted of pilots and technical staff whose main responsibilities were to "carry out medical evacuations and save lives, not to wage war".
He said the Salvadoran military operation had one clear objective: to bring all four personnel home alive.
Bukele added that if the men were returned unharmed, "everything will go back to how it was before the kidnapping".
He also said the personnel had been abducted "in a cowardly manner" while returning from a local market after purchasing food.
Bukele warned that Wednesday's attack was "nothing" compared with the response that could follow if the four men, whom he said were not combatants, were not returned alive.
El Salvador's armed forces said the personnel disappeared after an ambush by "heavily armed criminal groups" in Croix-des-Bouquets, an area under the control of armed groups.
The four were serving as part of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), a mission approved by the UN Security Council earlier this month to address escalating gang violence in Haiti.
In a post on X, Bukele explained that the group consisted of pilots and technical staff whose main responsibilities were to "carry out medical evacuations and save lives, not to wage war".
He said the Salvadoran military operation had one clear objective: to bring all four personnel home alive.
Bukele added that if the men were returned unharmed, "everything will go back to how it was before the kidnapping".
He also said the personnel had been abducted "in a cowardly manner" while returning from a local market after purchasing food.
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