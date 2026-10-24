Russia, Ukraine Conduct New Exchange of Fallen Soldiers’ Bodies
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have carried out another exchange of fallen soldiers' remains, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced on Thursday.
Under the arrangement, Russia returned the bodies of 252 Ukrainian servicemen, while Ukraine handed over the remains of 25 Russian personnel, according to a statement from the Ukrainian coordination body.
The exchange was conducted at the Novaya Huta checkpoint along the Belarusian border.
Belarusian state news agency also confirmed the operation, reporting that more than 70 humanitarian and prisoner-exchange missions had been carried out on Belarusian territory.
Under the arrangement, Russia returned the bodies of 252 Ukrainian servicemen, while Ukraine handed over the remains of 25 Russian personnel, according to a statement from the Ukrainian coordination body.
The exchange was conducted at the Novaya Huta checkpoint along the Belarusian border.
Belarusian state news agency also confirmed the operation, reporting that more than 70 humanitarian and prisoner-exchange missions had been carried out on Belarusian territory.
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