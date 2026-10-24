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Jordan's King Visits Church Attack Victims

Jordan's King Visits Church Attack Victims


Date: 2026-10-24 03:09:12

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Jordan's King Abdullah II has visited people wounded in a deadly attack on a Greek Orthodox church in the southern governorate of Karak.

The Jordanian monarch, wearing military uniform, visited victims of the attack at a hospital following the shooting at Hamoud's Greek Orthodox church.

At least seven people were killed and 40 others injured when armed assailants opened fire during a funeral on October 23, according to international media reports. Jordanian authorities described the incident as a terrorist attack linked to extremist ideology. However, no group had claimed responsibility, and officials had yet to establish whether the perpetrators were affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) or another militant organization.

King Abdullah condemned the attack and vowed severe punishment for those responsible, while Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan denounced extremism and called for measures against those seeking to spread radical ideology. The kingdom also declared three days of national mourning.

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AzerNews

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