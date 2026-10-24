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Drones Attack Russia's Tolyattikauchuk Plant Producing Components For Rocket Fuel Media

Drones Attack Russia's Tolyattikauchuk Plant Producing Components For Rocket Fuel Media


Date: 2026-10-24 03:08:49

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to ASTRA, Ukrinform reports.

Local Telegram channels reported a drone attack and numerous explosions. They said that, according to preliminary information, the industrial area of Tolyatti had come under attack.

An ASTRA OSINT analyst examined video footage from the scene and concluded that the Tolyattikauchuk plant was on fire.

Local chat groups reported that the street where the facility is located had been closed off. Reports also emerged of possible damage to the nearby Tolyatti Thermal Power Plant. Residents complained of disruptions to electricity and water supplies.

Read also: Russia's Ryazan oil refinery shuts down key processing unit after drone attack – Reuters

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