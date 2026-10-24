Russian Strikes Injure Seven People In Kharkiv Region, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to Syniehubov, a 12-year-old girl was injured in Kharkiv, while a 13-year-old boy and women aged 46 and 37 suffered acute stress reactions. In the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, part of the Tsyrkuny community, men aged 57 and 52 were injured. In the village of Blyzniuky, a 39-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

In addition, medical workers provided assistance to a nine-year-old girl who was injured in Izium on October 22.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv's Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts with drones. Across the region, they used six missiles, three guided aerial bombs, a Geran-2 drone, two Molniya drones, five FPV drones and 140 UAVs whose type is being determined.

In Kharkiv, two civilian enterprises, an apartment building and four private houses, seven cars, the circus building, an office, a gas station and a garage were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a private house and three cars were damaged in Zolochiv. In the Kupiansk district, houses, a car, an administrative building and a garage were damaged.

In the Izium district, private houses and outbuildings were damaged in Oskil, Dibrova and Izium. In the Kharkiv district, two private houses were damaged in Derhachi, while a vehicle service station and garages were damaged in Nova Vodolaha.

Russian strikes hit Kharkiv, Zlatopil and Nova Vodolaha, sparking fires and causing damage

In the Lozova district, a civilian enterprise, eight private houses and two apartment buildings were damaged in Zlatopil, while a gas station and a car were damaged in Blyzniuky. In the Chuhuiv district, a car was damaged in Novyi Burluk and two private houses in Lyman.

Over the past day, the transit evacuation center in Lozova received 154 people.