The Nieves Law Firm Wins Best Legal Services In The 2026 Best Of Fairfield-Suisun Buzz Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Nieves Law Firm Criminal Defense Attorneys business logo"Criminal defense firm thanks clients, colleagues, and community members for their support

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - October 24, 2026 - The Nieves Law Firm has earned first place in the Best Legal Services category of the 2026 Best of Fairfield-Suisun Buzz Awards, presented by the Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce. The recognition places the firm at the top of its category in the community's annual celebration of local businesses and organizations.

The Best of Fairfield-Suisun awards invite the public to nominate and vote for local businesses, organizations, and individuals. Winners in the general categories are selected through community voting.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who nominated us, voted for us, referred clients to us, and trusted our team,” said Jo-Anna Nieves, the firm's founding attorney.“Being recognized by the community we serve is an incredible honor, and it reflects the commitment our entire team brings to our clients every day.”

Serving Fairfield and Solano County

The Nieves Law Firm's Fairfield office, located at 490 Chadbourne Road, Suite A191, Fairfield, CA 94534, serves clients throughout Solano County, including Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Vallejo, Dixon, and Benicia. The office connects local clients with a criminal defense team representing individuals facing serious allegations.

The firm handles a broad range of criminal matters, including felony charges, domestic violence allegations, violent crimes, sex offenses, DUI, theft, fraud, and weapons charges. Its approach emphasizes careful preparation, strategic advocacy, and communication throughout the legal process, with a focus on protecting clients' rights, freedom, reputations, and futures.

“This recognition belongs to our entire team,” Nieves said.“Our attorneys and staff work incredibly hard for the people who place their trust in us. We are proud of the results we pursue, but we are equally proud of the way we support our clients throughout what can be one of the most difficult periods of their lives.”

More than a milestone, this award is the firm's chance to thank the clients, families, colleagues, and community members who make its work possible - and to recommit to standing with people during some of the most difficult chapters of their lives.

Beyond her work with clients, Nieves provides media commentary on criminal cases and legal developments. Recent appearances and analysis are available on the firm's media page.

The Nieves Law Firm thanks the Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce for organizing the awards and everyone who participated in this year's nominations and voting. The firm also congratulates its fellow nominees and winners.

About The Nieves Law Firm

Founded by attorney Jo-Anna Nieves, The Nieves Law Firm is a California criminal defense firm representing individuals throughout the Bay Area and Northern California. With offices in Fairfield, Oakland, Sacramento, Fremont, San Jose, and Stockton, the firm is dedicated to defending people facing criminal accusations and helping them navigate the legal process.

For more information about the firm, its attorneys, and its services, visit The Nieves Law Firm's website at