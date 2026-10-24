Denver Furniture Retailer AURA Modern Home Measures 186 Bed Frames And Publishes A Free Bed Size Chart

MENAFN - GetNews)"Bed Size Chart 2026 by AURA Modern Home: standard mattress sizes, median bed frame dimensions from 186 frames, and the room each bed size needs with 30" of walking space."AURA Modern Home has published a free Bed Size Chart that lists real bed frame footprints, the room each bed size needs, and a bed fit calculator. Across 186 bed frames, the median frame runs 6.5" wider and 7" longer than its mattress, and every figure on the chart links to its source.

Denver, Colorado - October 24, 2026 - Furniture retailer AURA Modern Home today published a Bed Size Chart that measures what a bed actually takes up in a room. Across 186 bed frames in its catalog, the median frame runs 6.5" wider and 7" longer than its mattress, and a median king frame covers 49.6 square feet, 71% of the 70 square foot minimum the International Residential Code sets for a habitable room.

The chart pairs standard mattress dimensions from the Better Sleep Council with frame data AURA computed from its own listings. Storage beds with gas lifts add a median of about 9" of width, while platform beds add about 5". With 30" of walking space on both sides and at the foot, the width of the ADA clear floor space beside a bed, a median queen bed needs about 103 square feet of floor and a median king about 116.

"People measure the room against the mattress, then the bed arrives and it doesn't fit," said Todd Harmon, owner of AURA Modern Home. "The mattress is a standard. The frame isn't. We had the dimensions for every bed we sell, so we ran the numbers and put them where anyone can use them."

The page includes a free bed fit calculator, a downloadable dataset, and charts that writers and designers may reuse with credit under a CC BY 4.0 license.

The Bed Size Chart is available at

About AURA Modern Home

AURA Modern Home (auramodernhome) is an online furniture retailer based in Denver, Colorado. The company sells modern furniture, lighting and decor for every room, with a focus on dark and moody, Japandi, mid-century modern, organic modern and Art Deco design. It is run by Todd Harmon, who has spent more than 22 years building home furnishing and decor brands. AURA Modern Home's mission is to help people furnish rooms with well-made modern pieces and the measurements they need to buy with confidence.