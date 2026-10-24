The Nieves Law Firm Ranked No. 72 On The 2026 Law Firm 500 List Of The Fastest-Growing Law Firms In The United States

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Nieves Law Firm Criminal Defense Attorneys business logo. The Oakland-based criminal defense firm was named a 2026 Law Firm 500 honoree, ranking No. 72 among the fastest-growing law firms in the United States."The 2026 Law Firm 500 list of the fastest-growing law firms in the United States ranks The Nieves Law Firm, APC at No. 72, recognizing the Oakland-based criminal defense firm for verified revenue growth. The firm is a returning honoree, previously named to the list in 2019, 2020, 2023 and 2024.

OAKLAND, Calif. - October 24, 2026 - The Nieves Law Firm, APC, a criminal defense and post-conviction relief firm headquartered in Oakland with offices across Northern California, has been named a 2026 Law Firm 500 honoree, ranking No. 72 on the annual list of the fastest-growing law firms in the United States.

The Law Firm 500 Award is the legal industry's honor for growth that is verifiable, ranked, and publicly recorded. Firms are evaluated on documented revenue growth over a multi-year period, and the award has been recognized in outlets including Inc. and USA Today.

The Nieves Law Firm is a returning honoree, previously recognized on the Law Firm 500 list in 2019 (No. 12), 2020, 2023 (No. 51) and 2024.

"This recognition belongs to our team and to the clients who trust us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives," said Jo-Anna Nieves, Founder and Managing Attorney of The Nieves Law Firm. "Ranking No. 72 among the fastest-growing law firms in the country tells us that building a firm on both excellence and humanity works, and that more people facing the criminal justice system are getting access to that kind of representation."

Founded by Jo-Anna Nieves in 2012, the firm has grown from a single office into six offices serving clients across Northern California. The firm represents working professionals and families in matters including domestic violence, drug crimes, sex crimes, violent crimes, restraining orders, and Title IX matters, and offers bilingual services in English and Spanish.

"Growth, for us, is never the goal in itself; it's the result of treating every client with dignity and fighting relentlessly on their behalf," Nieves added. "This honor is a milestone, but our focus remains on the people who walk through our doors."

About The Nieves Law Firm, APC

The Nieves Law Firm, APC is a criminal defense and restraining order firm headquartered in Oakland, California, with six offices across Northern California. Founded by Jo-Anna Nieves, the firm represents clients in domestic violence, drug crimes, sex crimes, violent crimes, restraining orders, Title IX, Motions to Vacate, and case clean up including petitions to dismiss and record sealing. The firm provides bilingual (English/Spanish) representation. Learn more at