Author Michael Eastwood Teams Up With Former MLB Manager Pedro Grifol For Eighth Children's Book

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 23, 2026 1:50 am - "A Day at the Ball Game" introduces young readers to baseball, with 100% of the author's proceeds supporting children's literacy.

Prescott, AZ, October 16, 2026 -- Children's author Michael Eastwood, known to young readers as“Cowboy Mike,” today announced the release of Cowboy Mike and Winston: A Day at the Ball Game, the eighth book in his Cowboy Mike and Winston series. The picture book features former Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. All of Eastwood's proceeds from the series go to Pony 4 Precious, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting children's literacy.

In the story, Cowboy Mike and his miniature pony, Winston, leave the ranch for the ballpark, where they meet Grifol and receive an unexpected invitation to serve as batboys. From the dugout to the field, young readers learn about the ballpark, equipment, the people who make a game happen, and baseball traditions, along with lessons in teamwork, listening, responsibility, and trying something new.

“Pedro has spent his career living and teaching the game of baseball,” said Eastwood.“I wanted children to have fun with Cowboy Mike and Winston while learning how baseball works. Pedro was the perfect person to help tell that story.”

- Grifol brings decades of professional baseball experience to the project. College: Played catcher at Florida State University (1989–1991), finishing with a.296 career batting average, 27 home runs, and All-American honors in 1991; inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame in 2023.

- Minor Leagues: Drafted in the 6th round of the 1991 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins; played as a catcher and infielder in the Twins (1991–1995) and New York Mets (1996–1999) minor league organizations.

Coaching & Front Office Career

Seattle Mariners (2000–2012): Worked as a scout, minor league manager (Everett AquaSox, High Desert Mavericks), instructor, and Director of Minor League Operations.

Kansas City Royals (2013–2022): Served in various roles including minor league coach, assistant hitting coach, catching instructor, and bench coach, helping the franchise win the 2015 World Series.

Managerial & Collegiate Career

Chicago White Sox (2023–2024): Hired as the 41st manager in franchise history, compiling an 89–190 record before being relieved of his duties in August 2024.

FIU Panthers (2026–Present): Named the sixth head coach in Florida International University baseball history in May 2026

Colorful illustrations and humor keep young readers engaged while making the game easier to understand, for lifelong fans and first-time viewers alike. The book gives parents, grandparents and teachers an easy way to introduce children to baseball.

“This is our eighth adventure, and reaching eight books is a milestone I'm proud of,” said Eastwood.“Every book starts with the same goal: give children a story they enjoy, teach them something along the way, and make a difference in the lives of children.”

A Series with a Mission

Eastwood donates 100% of his proceeds from the series to Pony 4 Precious and does not personally take any. The nonprofit focuses on children's literacy, education, horse and pony education, scholarships, and free books, and has provided books to children, teachers, foster care organizations, and community programs. Winston helped inspire both the series and the creation of the organization. Its mission:“Changing One Child's Life, One Book at a Time.”

Availability

Cowboy Mike and Winston: A Day at the Ball Game is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. ISBN: 979-8894011226. It can be ordered as an eBook, paperback, and hard copy. Learn more at and

About Michael Eastwood:

Michael Eastwood, known as“Cowboy Mike,” is a children's author, business executive, professional speaker, philanthropist, and radio host based in Prescott, Arizona. He created the Cowboy Mike and Winston series to give young children entertaining stories built around animals, education, kindness, and friendship, and he connects each new title to the mission of supporting children's literacy.