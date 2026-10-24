MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 23, 2026 2:00 am - InfosecTrain Announces November 2026 Training Batches for Top IT Security Certifications

InfosecTrain Announces November 2026 Training Batches for Top IT Security Certifications

InfosecTrain, a leading provider of advanced IT security training, is excited to announce the upcoming training schedules for the most sought-after IT security certifications this November. Our world-class training programs are designed to help individuals advance their careers in information security.

Featured Certifications and Courses

InfosecTrain offers training for top certifications in the field of IT security, including:

.CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)

.CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional)

.CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker)

.ISO

.Security+

.AWS Combo

We are proud to be an authorized partner of recognized certification bodies, including EC-Council, Microsoft, CompTIA, PECB, and Certnexus.

Flexible Training Schedules

Participants can choose between weekdays or weekend training sessions. We also provide:

.One-on-one and corporate training upon request

.Hands-on labs and interactive sessions to enhance practical knowledge

November 2026 Training Batches Overview

Here is a list of upcoming training sessions for November 2026:

Course Start - End DayTime Day

. Certified AI Governance Specialist

09 Nov - 17 Dec19:30 - 22:00 ISTWeekday

. IAPP AIGP Certification Training

14 Nov - 29 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. AWS Combo

14 Nov - 23 Jan09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. CISM - Certified Information Security Manager

14 Nov - 06 Dec09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekday

. Security Architecture Hands-on Training

14 Nov - 06 Dec09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. Cybersecurity AI Foundation Program

14 Nov - 20 Dec19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. TPRM-Third-Party Risk Management Fast Track Bootcamp

14 Nov - 15 Nov19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. CCSP - Certified Cloud Security Professional

14 Nov - 10 Jan19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional

14 Nov - 20 Dec19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. CIPM - Certified Information Privacy Manager

14 Nov - 29 Nov19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. IAPP CIPP/E European Privacy

16 Nov - 01 Dec20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday

. GRC Foundation Training

16 Nov - 19 Nov20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday

. CEH v13 AI- Certified Ethical Hacker

21 Nov - 20 Dec09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. Sailpoint IdentityIQ Implementation

21 Nov - 20 Dec19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. NIST AI Risk Management Framework Bootcamp

21 Nov - 22 Nov19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) Exam Training

23 Nov - 03 Dec20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday

. AI Security Foundation Training

23 Nov - 26 Nov20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday

. ISO 27001:2022 LA

28 Nov - 27 Dec09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. CISA - Certified Information Systems Auditor

28 Nov - 17 Jan09:00 - 12:00 ISTWeekend

. CompTIA SecAI+ Certification Training

28 Nov - 03 Jan09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. CompTIA Security+ SYO-701

28 Nov - 03 Jan19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. AI SOC Analyst Certification Training

29 Nov - 23 Jan19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. AI Governance Foundation Training

30 Nov - 03 Dec20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday

. Practical AI Security Engineering Program

30 Nov - 04 Jan20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday

Why Choose InfosecTrain?

.World-Class Trainers: Our certified and highly skilled trainers provide expert guidance and practical insights.

.Comprehensive Learning Approach: Our interactive sessions and hands-on labs ensure that you gain applied knowledge.

.Flexible Learning Options: Choose from weekday, weekend, or corporate training based on your convenience.

Enroll Now

To enroll in our upcoming training batches, visit our training calendar at ( or contact our sales team for more details.

Contact Information

For inquiries, please reach out to us:

.Email: [email protected]

.Phone (India): 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free)

.Phone (US): +1 657-221-1127

About InfosecTrain

Founded in 2016, InfosecTrain is a global leader in IT security training, committed to providing cutting-edge certification programs. We specialize in training individuals to acquire the skillsets required to excel in the ever-evolving IT security landscape.