Infosectrain Announces November 2026 Training Batches For Top IT Security Certifications
InfosecTrain Announces November 2026 Training Batches for Top IT Security Certifications
InfosecTrain, a leading provider of advanced IT security training, is excited to announce the upcoming training schedules for the most sought-after IT security certifications this November. Our world-class training programs are designed to help individuals advance their careers in information security.
Featured Certifications and Courses
InfosecTrain offers training for top certifications in the field of IT security, including:
.CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)
.CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional)
.CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker)
.ISO
.Security+
.AWS Combo
We are proud to be an authorized partner of recognized certification bodies, including EC-Council, Microsoft, CompTIA, PECB, and Certnexus.
Flexible Training Schedules
Participants can choose between weekdays or weekend training sessions. We also provide:
.One-on-one and corporate training upon request
.Hands-on labs and interactive sessions to enhance practical knowledge
November 2026 Training Batches Overview
Here is a list of upcoming training sessions for November 2026:
Course Start - End DayTime Day
. Certified AI Governance Specialist
09 Nov - 17 Dec19:30 - 22:00 ISTWeekday
. IAPP AIGP Certification Training
14 Nov - 29 Nov09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. AWS Combo
14 Nov - 23 Jan09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. CISM - Certified Information Security Manager
14 Nov - 06 Dec09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekday
. Security Architecture Hands-on Training
14 Nov - 06 Dec09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. Cybersecurity AI Foundation Program
14 Nov - 20 Dec19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. TPRM-Third-Party Risk Management Fast Track Bootcamp
14 Nov - 15 Nov19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. CCSP - Certified Cloud Security Professional
14 Nov - 10 Jan19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional
14 Nov - 20 Dec19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. CIPM - Certified Information Privacy Manager
14 Nov - 29 Nov19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. IAPP CIPP/E European Privacy
16 Nov - 01 Dec20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday
. GRC Foundation Training
16 Nov - 19 Nov20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday
. CEH v13 AI- Certified Ethical Hacker
21 Nov - 20 Dec09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. Sailpoint IdentityIQ Implementation
21 Nov - 20 Dec19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. NIST AI Risk Management Framework Bootcamp
21 Nov - 22 Nov19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) Exam Training
23 Nov - 03 Dec20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday
. AI Security Foundation Training
23 Nov - 26 Nov20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday
. ISO 27001:2022 LA
28 Nov - 27 Dec09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. CISA - Certified Information Systems Auditor
28 Nov - 17 Jan09:00 - 12:00 ISTWeekend
. CompTIA SecAI+ Certification Training
28 Nov - 03 Jan09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. CompTIA Security+ SYO-701
28 Nov - 03 Jan19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. AI SOC Analyst Certification Training
29 Nov - 23 Jan19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. AI Governance Foundation Training
30 Nov - 03 Dec20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday
. Practical AI Security Engineering Program
30 Nov - 04 Jan20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday
Why Choose InfosecTrain?
.World-Class Trainers: Our certified and highly skilled trainers provide expert guidance and practical insights.
.Comprehensive Learning Approach: Our interactive sessions and hands-on labs ensure that you gain applied knowledge.
.Flexible Learning Options: Choose from weekday, weekend, or corporate training based on your convenience.
Enroll Now
To enroll in our upcoming training batches, visit our training calendar at ( or contact our sales team for more details.
Contact Information
For inquiries, please reach out to us:
.Email: [email protected]
.Phone (India): 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free)
.Phone (US): +1 657-221-1127
About InfosecTrain
Founded in 2016, InfosecTrain is a global leader in IT security training, committed to providing cutting-edge certification programs. We specialize in training individuals to acquire the skillsets required to excel in the ever-evolving IT security landscape.
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