Fuwei Smart Advances Intelligent Transportation With AI-Powered ANPR Technology

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 23, 2026 2:07 am - Fuwei Smart provides AI-powered ANPR solutions for automatic vehicle identification and access management, supporting smart parking, logistics parks, ports, and industrial facilities.

Shenzhen, China - September 2026 - Fuwei Smart is advancing intelligent transportation and access management with its Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, providing AI-powered solutions for smart parking, industrial parks, logistics facilities, and other vehicle management applications.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition uses computer vision, image processing, and OCR technology to automatically capture and recognize vehicle license plates from images or video streams. The technology can extract key information such as license plate numbers, vehicle colors, and vehicle types, helping organizations improve vehicle access efficiency and management automation.

AI-Based License Plate Recognition for Automated Vehicle Management

Fuwei Smart's ANPR solution integrates high-definition cameras, AI recognition algorithms, image processing, and management software to support automated vehicle identification.

When a vehicle enters a recognition area, the system can automatically detect the vehicle and capture its license plate image. Image preprocessing technologies help improve image quality under changing lighting conditions, rain, fog, and backlighting.

The system then locates the license plate and uses AI-based recognition technology to convert license plate characters into structured digital data. The recognition results can be transmitted to a management platform for access verification, barrier gate control, parking management, and other applications.

Applications Across Smart Transportation and Industrial Scenarios

Fuwei Smart's ANPR technology can be applied across a range of vehicle management scenarios, including:

Smart Parking: Automated vehicle identification, barrier gate control, parking fee management, and contactless access.

Industrial Parks: Automated vehicle entry and exit registration and access management.

Logistics Parks: Vehicle identification, freight-yard management, and vehicle flow monitoring.

Security and Monitoring: Vehicle identification and access monitoring in designated areas.

Traffic Management: Vehicle data collection and traffic flow analysis.

Integrated ANPR System Components

A complete ANPR solution typically combines multiple hardware and software components. Fuwei Smart's solutions can integrate license plate recognition cameras, fill lights, LED displays, barrier gates, controllers, and management platform software according to specific application requirements.

The recognition camera serves as the primary image acquisition and recognition device, while supplementary lighting helps maintain clear images under low-light conditions. LED displays can provide drivers with recognition results, parking information, or access instructions.

The barrier gate and controller can respond to system commands to automate vehicle access, while the management platform handles vehicle data, access permissions, parking rules, and system integration.

Supporting the Development of Smart Transportation

By combining AI visual recognition with automated access control, Fuwei Smart aims to help customers reduce manual vehicle management, improve operational efficiency, and build more connected vehicle access systems.

With applications spanning smart parking, smart industrial parks, logistics facilities, ports, and other intelligent infrastructure, Fuwei Smart continues to develop AI-based recognition technologies and integrated solutions for automated vehicle management.

About Fuwei Smart

Fuwei Smart focuses on the development of AI systems for smart ports, smart border crossings, smart industrial parks, and intelligent transportation applications. Its solutions include license plate recognition, container number recognition, railway wagon identification, smart gate systems, and other AI-powered visual recognition technologies.