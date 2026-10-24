IQS Engineering Expands Precision Copper Forging Line For High-Conductivity Power Components

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 23, 2026 2:38 am - IQS Engineering expands its precision copper forging line to supply high-conductivity, void-free components for EV batteries, renewable grids, and industrial systems with near-net-shape accuracy and up to 100% IACS conductivity.

PUNE, INDIA - IQS Engineering, a precision component manufacturer specializing in non-ferrous and heavy-duty industrial solutions, today announced a major capacity expansion of its specialized copper forging line. Engineered to meet strict electrical and thermal specifications, the expanded facility targets the surging global demand for void-free, high-conductivity electrical connectors, switchgear assemblies, and high-voltage transmission parts across renewable energy, electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains, and grid modernization projects.

As electrification accelerates worldwide, power transmission architecture faces stringent energy-efficiency thresholds. Traditional manufacturing methods, such as standard sand casting or multi-part machined extrusions, frequently suffer from internal micro-porosity, crystalline inclusions, and directional shear weakness. These defects compromise thermal transfer and cause resistive heat accumulation in high-amperage applications. By deploying precision hot closed-die forging technologies, IQS Engineering eliminates these structural vulnerabilities, delivering high-density grain flow structures that significantly enhance mechanical tensile strength without degrading intrinsic electrical ratings.

Driving Uncompromised Electrical and Thermal Performance

Forged copper parts manufactured by IQS Engineering achieve thermal and electrical ratings approaching 100% IACS (International Annealed Copper Standard), depending on alloy grade selection. The expanded facility processes a versatile range of premium raw materials, including electrolytic tough pitch copper (ETP, UNS C11000), oxygen-free high-conductivity copper (OFHC, UNS C10100 / C10200), and specialized copper-chromium-zirconium (CuCrZr) resistance alloys designed for extreme thermal loads.

"Modern heavy-power systems cannot afford thermal inefficiency or mechanical failure caused by internal micro-voids," said a spokesperson for IQS Engineering. "Our scaled copper forging operations deliver near-net-shape components that align molecular grain boundaries along primary stress and electrical paths. This gives Tier-1 electrical switchgear manufacturers, renewable substation builders, and EV battery developers a durable, high-integrity alternative to conventional cast terminals."

Precision Engineering Tailored for Emerging Sector Demands

The enhanced production infrastructure integrates hydraulic forging presses, temperature-regulated induction heating lines, and in-house CAD/CAM tooling design capabilities. These capabilities cater directly to mission-critical applications:

Next-Generation EV & High-Voltage Battery Architectures: High-amperage busbars, fast-charging plug pins, battery terminal connectors, and DC-DC converter contact blocks built to endure heavy cyclic thermal expansions.

Electrical Substations & Grid Distribution: Heavy-duty busbars, disconnect switches, clamp connectors, and circuit breaker interrupters designed for ultra-low resistance and high mechanical fatigue resistance.

Renewable Energy Generation: High-durability generator leads, ground lugs, and transformer collector components for wind turbines and utility-scale solar inverter systems.

Heavy Industrial Automation: Weld wheels, contact tips, induction heating coils, and heat sink blocks requiring superior dimensional repeatability and metallurgical purity.

Closed-Die Technology and Near-Net-Shape Advantages

By refining its closed-die forging and flash-trimming processes, IQS Engineering substantially reduces raw material waste-a critical consideration given global copper commodity price volatility. The near-net-shape accuracy cuts down secondary CNC machining cycles, providing OEMs and contract manufacturers with faster turnarounds, reduced cycle times, and predictable unit economics on large production runs.

Every component manufactured at the facility undergoes stringent quality control verification. Testing procedures include digital dimensional inspection, conductivity verification via eddy current testing, ultrasonic flaw detection to ensure zero subsurface porosity, and surface hardness testing. Components can be delivered with custom surface treatments, including electro-tin, silver, and nickel plating, to resist oxidation in aggressive operating environments.

Addressing Global Electrification and Supply Chain Resilience

With global supply chains rebalancing toward reliable, high-capability contract manufacturers, IQS Engineering's expanded line reinforces its position as an export-ready engineering partner for global OEMs. The company offers rapid die development, prototype validation, and scalable series manufacturing compliant with international DIN, ASTM, and ISO quality guidelines.

To review technical alloy specifications, view forging tolerances, or request a custom engineering consultation, visit

About IQS Engineering

IQS Engineering is an industrial manufacturing firm delivering high-performance non-ferrous and ferrous components for automotive, electrical transmission, power generation, and heavy industrial applications. Backed by modern tooling facilities, rigorous metallurgical testing, and turnkey production lines, IQS Engineering provides engineering-led forging and machining solutions to clients worldwide.