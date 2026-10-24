Santa Barbara Chocolate Adds Three New Products To Its Signature Collection

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 23, 2026 3:06 am - Santa Barbara Chocolate expands its Signature Collection with three new chocolate products: 54% dark chocolate couverture, 33% milk chocolate couverture, and 100% cacao unsweetened chocolate chips for baking and confectionery.

Santa Barbara Chocolate is expanding its Signature Collection with three chocolate products for baking, confectionery and everyday chocolate-making projects. This includes the new Signature 54% Cacao Dark Chocolate Couverture, Signature 33% Cacao Milk Chocolate Couverture and Signature 100% Cacao Unsweetened Chocolate Chips – Easy-Melt Pieces.

The larger collection offers more opportunities for home bakers, pastry professionals and chocolatiers to make desserts and chocolate-based recipes. Each product has its own special cacao percentage and format, designed for different preparation methods and taste profiles.

Signature 54% Cacao Dark Chocolate Couverture boasts a well balanced cocoa flavor with a measured sweetness. Its small wafer format makes it easy to portion and melt for recipes like brownies, cookies, ganache, truffles and molded chocolates. It's a good all-around choice for projects that require dark chocolate with a rich, rounded flavor.

Learn more about the dark chocolate couverture:

Signature 33% Cacao Milk Chocolate Couverture offers the collection a smooth milk chocolate profile. It is made with Belgian unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, milk ingredients and vanilla extract and is a good choice for baked goods, dessert fillings, chocolate coatings and dipped confections. The wafer form is easy to measure and melts easily in many recipes.

Explore the milk chocolate couverture:

For recipes that require full-on cacao flavor without the addition of sugars, the Signature 100% Cacao Unsweetened Chocolate Chips – Easy-Melt Pieces provide an easy alternative. This product is made with cocoa mass only. There is no added sugar. The easy-melt pieces mean you don't have to chop solid baking chocolate and can be used in brownies, flourless cakes, sauces, truffles and other recipes that call for unsweetened chocolate.

Discover the unsweetened chocolate chips:

Together, these three additions provide a variety of perspectives on chocolate preparation, from milky chocolate desserts to dark chocolate confections and recipes that treat pure cacao as the star. The different cacao percentages and formats also allow consumers to choose chocolate based on the needs of each recipe.

Since 1992, Santa Barbara Chocolate has been providing chocolate makers and bakers with chocolate products for home kitchens, professional kitchens and confectionery applications. The Signature Collection is a reflection of the company's commitment to offering practical chocolate options for a variety of culinary projects.

Keep an eye out for these three new additions to the Santa Barbara Chocolate Signature Collection. For the latest product information, please visit