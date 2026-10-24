Global Peace For Israel Mobilizes Its National Network To Confront The Silent War On The West
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, FL, October 23, 2026 - Global Peace for Israel (GPFI) is mobilizing its national network to confront what it describes as a silent war against Western democratic societies, fought through ideology, propaganda, concealed funding, and efforts to influence the institutions Americans rely on to educate, inform, and govern.
The organization warns that threats to democratic societies can develop long before an attack occurs. Propaganda can pass as education, concealed foreign sponsorship can distort public debate, and extremist movements can seek legitimacy through established institutions.
Founded in 2023 by IDF veterans and U.S. citizens, GPFI brings together researchers, attorneys, journalists, educators, security professionals, and grassroots leaders to investigate these threats and turn documented findings into coordinated action.
"An ideology does not have to use violence to undermine a free society," said Ayellet Aviv, Founder of GPFI. "When institutions legitimize extremist narratives and refuse to examine who is shaping them, they leave the public exposed. We are asking the questions that too many institutions avoid."
Through its think tanks, curriculum reviews, research reports, and advocacy, GPFI investigates how extremist ideologies spread, who funds and promotes them, and how these efforts influence American education and policymaking. Its work emphasizes evidence, transparency, and accountability.
"The researcher, the attorney, the journalist, and the parent may each see a different part of the same problem," said Mia Vaile, Executive Vice President of GPFI. "We connect those findings so communities can recognize the larger picture and respond."
Antisemitism is a central focus of GPFI's work because Jew-hatred has historically served as an early warning sign of deeper societal decline and eroding democratic values. When antisemitism becomes normalized, it signals a broader erosion of the institutions and principles that protect Americans of every background.
GPFI views the growing demonization of Israel as part of the silent war on the West: a campaign to delegitimize a Western democracy and American ally while sowing distrust in the American government and undermining confidence in its institutions. Its work examines how Islamist movements and extremist networks use pro-Palestinian advocacy to advance narratives that reach classrooms, media, civic organizations, and policymaking. A central concern is the rebranding of jihadist violence and terrorism as "Palestinian resistance," language that can legitimize attacks on civilians and normalize the very extremism that threatens Western societies.
"America cannot afford to wait for violence before taking extremist networks seriously," said Greta Elias, Global Relations and Communications Liaison. "We must follow the funding, expose the propaganda, and demand accountability from institutions that give dangerous ideologies credibility and reach."
GPFI is planning a New York City initiative for spring 2027 to convene experts and community advocates. Further details will be announced.
The organization warns that threats to democratic societies can develop long before an attack occurs. Propaganda can pass as education, concealed foreign sponsorship can distort public debate, and extremist movements can seek legitimacy through established institutions.
Founded in 2023 by IDF veterans and U.S. citizens, GPFI brings together researchers, attorneys, journalists, educators, security professionals, and grassroots leaders to investigate these threats and turn documented findings into coordinated action.
"An ideology does not have to use violence to undermine a free society," said Ayellet Aviv, Founder of GPFI. "When institutions legitimize extremist narratives and refuse to examine who is shaping them, they leave the public exposed. We are asking the questions that too many institutions avoid."
Through its think tanks, curriculum reviews, research reports, and advocacy, GPFI investigates how extremist ideologies spread, who funds and promotes them, and how these efforts influence American education and policymaking. Its work emphasizes evidence, transparency, and accountability.
"The researcher, the attorney, the journalist, and the parent may each see a different part of the same problem," said Mia Vaile, Executive Vice President of GPFI. "We connect those findings so communities can recognize the larger picture and respond."
Antisemitism is a central focus of GPFI's work because Jew-hatred has historically served as an early warning sign of deeper societal decline and eroding democratic values. When antisemitism becomes normalized, it signals a broader erosion of the institutions and principles that protect Americans of every background.
GPFI views the growing demonization of Israel as part of the silent war on the West: a campaign to delegitimize a Western democracy and American ally while sowing distrust in the American government and undermining confidence in its institutions. Its work examines how Islamist movements and extremist networks use pro-Palestinian advocacy to advance narratives that reach classrooms, media, civic organizations, and policymaking. A central concern is the rebranding of jihadist violence and terrorism as "Palestinian resistance," language that can legitimize attacks on civilians and normalize the very extremism that threatens Western societies.
"America cannot afford to wait for violence before taking extremist networks seriously," said Greta Elias, Global Relations and Communications Liaison. "We must follow the funding, expose the propaganda, and demand accountability from institutions that give dangerous ideologies credibility and reach."
GPFI is planning a New York City initiative for spring 2027 to convene experts and community advocates. Further details will be announced.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment