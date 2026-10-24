France Plans to Ban Unions-Unaffiliated Demonstrations Amid Rising Unrest
(MENAFN) France announced on Thursday that demonstrations not organized by trade unions would be prohibited over the coming days, particularly on Saturday, following a recent escalation in unrest.
"Regarding the coming days and Saturday in particular ... requests to demonstrate or gather from groups that have no legitimacy to make such demands will be prohibited by the prefects," President Emmanuel Macron said after a security council meeting.
Macron explained that trade unions would be able to submit requests to organize demonstrations nationwide, with prefects responsible for reviewing the applications. Prefects are officials appointed by the national government to oversee specific regions or departments.
"The prefects will propose alternative routes when requests come from trade union organizations. When they do not come from trade union organizations, demonstrations will be banned wherever possible to restore calm and protect businesses and public buildings," Macron added.
The French president also acknowledged that authorities had experienced "failures in anticipation and elements of surprise" during the nationwide protests held last weekend over living costs and fuel prices.
"Prefects have already taken several measures wherever necessary, including banning gatherings and demonstrations and imposing curfews. The events of last night once again demonstrated the need for these measures," Macron said.
"Regarding the coming days and Saturday in particular ... requests to demonstrate or gather from groups that have no legitimacy to make such demands will be prohibited by the prefects," President Emmanuel Macron said after a security council meeting.
Macron explained that trade unions would be able to submit requests to organize demonstrations nationwide, with prefects responsible for reviewing the applications. Prefects are officials appointed by the national government to oversee specific regions or departments.
"The prefects will propose alternative routes when requests come from trade union organizations. When they do not come from trade union organizations, demonstrations will be banned wherever possible to restore calm and protect businesses and public buildings," Macron added.
The French president also acknowledged that authorities had experienced "failures in anticipation and elements of surprise" during the nationwide protests held last weekend over living costs and fuel prices.
"Prefects have already taken several measures wherever necessary, including banning gatherings and demonstrations and imposing curfews. The events of last night once again demonstrated the need for these measures," Macron said.
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