Spiti Floors Sector 99A Gurgaon Opens Bookings For Premium 3 BHK Independent Floors Near Dwarka Expressway
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, Haryana, October 23, 2026: Spiti Floors, a premium independent-floor development in Sector 99A, Gurgaon, is now open for bookings. The project offers 3 BHK independent floors for homebuyers who want the privacy of an independent home combined with strong connectivity along the Dwarka Expressway corridor.
The development is planned around comfortable family living. It features contemporary architecture and functional spaces, and is aimed at buyers who prefer an individual residential environment over a conventional apartment.
Four Configurations on 179 Square Yard Plots
Spiti Floors offers all homes on 179 square yard plots, in four new-launch options:
3 BHK First Floor: starting from ₹1.95 Cr*
3 BHK + Basement, Second Floor: starting from ₹2.10 Cr*
3 BHK + Basement, Third Floor: starting from ₹2.20 Cr*
3 BHK + Terrace, Fourth Floor: starting from ₹2.25 Cr*
The range lets buyers choose based on their lifestyle. The first floor offers easy access, the basement units add extra usable space, and the top floor comes with a private terrace.
Strategic Location in Sector 99A
The project is about 2 km (roughly 5 minutes) from Dwarka Expressway. It connects to Delhi, IGI Airport, NH-48 and major Gurgaon business hubs, including Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.
Key destinations near the project include:
Excellere World School: about 1 km
Ocus Medley: about 2 km
Signature Advanced Super Speciality Hospital: about 5 km
The Esplanade Mall: about 8 km
SGT University: about 8–10 km
Medanta – The Medicity: about 12–15 km
Amenities
Residents will have access to 24x7 security, a gated community, a clubhouse, multiple landscaped parks, green areas for children, well-lit internal roads, a community site and a shopping complex.
RERA Registration
The project is registered under Haryana RERA No. GGM/795/527/2024/22, dated 11 March 2024. The RERA record lists Spiti Township LLP as the promoter/collaborator. Buyers are advised to verify the latest RERA record before booking.
“[Insert quote from your company spokesperson here - for example, on why independent floors in Sector 99A appeal to today's homebuyers.]”
- [Spokesperson Name], [Designation], [Company Name]
Availability and Site Visits
Homebuyers can request the latest price list, floor plans, payment plan and available inventory, or schedule a site visit, through the Spiti Floors official website.
*Prices are indicative and may vary according to the selected floor, unit, specifications and applicable charges.
About Spiti Floors
Spiti Floors is a premium residential independent-floor development in Sector 99A, Gurgaon, near Dwarka Expressway. It offers 3 BHK homes on 179 sq. yd. plots for families seeking spacious layouts, privacy and convenient connectivity. This release is issued by an authorized marketing partner of the project.
Media and Sales Contact
Phone: +91-9958328555
Website:
The development is planned around comfortable family living. It features contemporary architecture and functional spaces, and is aimed at buyers who prefer an individual residential environment over a conventional apartment.
Four Configurations on 179 Square Yard Plots
Spiti Floors offers all homes on 179 square yard plots, in four new-launch options:
3 BHK First Floor: starting from ₹1.95 Cr*
3 BHK + Basement, Second Floor: starting from ₹2.10 Cr*
3 BHK + Basement, Third Floor: starting from ₹2.20 Cr*
3 BHK + Terrace, Fourth Floor: starting from ₹2.25 Cr*
The range lets buyers choose based on their lifestyle. The first floor offers easy access, the basement units add extra usable space, and the top floor comes with a private terrace.
Strategic Location in Sector 99A
The project is about 2 km (roughly 5 minutes) from Dwarka Expressway. It connects to Delhi, IGI Airport, NH-48 and major Gurgaon business hubs, including Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.
Key destinations near the project include:
Excellere World School: about 1 km
Ocus Medley: about 2 km
Signature Advanced Super Speciality Hospital: about 5 km
The Esplanade Mall: about 8 km
SGT University: about 8–10 km
Medanta – The Medicity: about 12–15 km
Amenities
Residents will have access to 24x7 security, a gated community, a clubhouse, multiple landscaped parks, green areas for children, well-lit internal roads, a community site and a shopping complex.
RERA Registration
The project is registered under Haryana RERA No. GGM/795/527/2024/22, dated 11 March 2024. The RERA record lists Spiti Township LLP as the promoter/collaborator. Buyers are advised to verify the latest RERA record before booking.
“[Insert quote from your company spokesperson here - for example, on why independent floors in Sector 99A appeal to today's homebuyers.]”
- [Spokesperson Name], [Designation], [Company Name]
Availability and Site Visits
Homebuyers can request the latest price list, floor plans, payment plan and available inventory, or schedule a site visit, through the Spiti Floors official website.
*Prices are indicative and may vary according to the selected floor, unit, specifications and applicable charges.
About Spiti Floors
Spiti Floors is a premium residential independent-floor development in Sector 99A, Gurgaon, near Dwarka Expressway. It offers 3 BHK homes on 179 sq. yd. plots for families seeking spacious layouts, privacy and convenient connectivity. This release is issued by an authorized marketing partner of the project.
Media and Sales Contact
Phone: +91-9958328555
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment