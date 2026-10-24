Badavath Navyasri Wins South India Title And Telangana State Crown At Dream Aura India 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AK Pageant is pleased to recognise Badavath Navyasri for her achievements at Dream Aura India 2026 Season 1. She earned the title of South India Winner and was also named Telangana State Winner, marking a special moment in her pageant journey.
Dream Aura India 2026 brings together contestants from different parts of India and gives them a platform to present their talent, personality, and confidence. Organised by AK Pageant, the event celebrates participants who take the opportunity to challenge themselves and showcase their abilities.
A Proud Achievement for Telangana
Winning the Telangana state title and earning the South India Winner crown are important milestones for Badavath Navyasri. Her recognition across these categories makes her achievement a notable part of this season's pageant highlights.
Pageants offer contestants an opportunity to gain stage experience, improve their presentation, and express their individuality. They can also help participants explore their interests in fashion, modelling, and personal development. Every contestant brings a different story and set of ambitions to the stage, making each achievement meaningful.
Badavath Navyasri's titles represent her place among the contestants recognised at Dream Aura India 2026. Her success adds to the celebration of talent from Telangana and the wider South Indian region.
Dream Aura India: Celebrating Aspirations
Dream Aura India aims to create opportunities for participants to step into the pageant world and showcase their potential. The platform celebrates beauty alongside confidence, personality, and individual expression.
By bringing contestants from different states and regions together, the event creates a space where participants can share their journeys and gain experience in a national pageant environment. AK Pageant continues to highlight contestant achievements and encourage aspiring participants to pursue their interests.
Badavath Navyasri's recognition as South India Winner and Telangana State Winner is a memorable achievement from Dream Aura India 2026 Season One.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant organises Dream Aura India, a pageant platform that celebrates talent, confidence, beauty, and individuality. Through its events, the organisation aims to give contestants opportunities to showcase themselves and explore their interests in pageantry and modelling.
For more information about the event and its contestants, visit the official website and winners' gallery.
Winners' Gallery:
Official Website:
Badavath Navyasri's achievement as South India Winner and Telangana State Winner adds another proud moment to the Dream Aura India 2026 journey, celebrating contestants and their aspirations from across the country.
Dream Aura India 2026 brings together contestants from different parts of India and gives them a platform to present their talent, personality, and confidence. Organised by AK Pageant, the event celebrates participants who take the opportunity to challenge themselves and showcase their abilities.
A Proud Achievement for Telangana
Winning the Telangana state title and earning the South India Winner crown are important milestones for Badavath Navyasri. Her recognition across these categories makes her achievement a notable part of this season's pageant highlights.
Pageants offer contestants an opportunity to gain stage experience, improve their presentation, and express their individuality. They can also help participants explore their interests in fashion, modelling, and personal development. Every contestant brings a different story and set of ambitions to the stage, making each achievement meaningful.
Badavath Navyasri's titles represent her place among the contestants recognised at Dream Aura India 2026. Her success adds to the celebration of talent from Telangana and the wider South Indian region.
Dream Aura India: Celebrating Aspirations
Dream Aura India aims to create opportunities for participants to step into the pageant world and showcase their potential. The platform celebrates beauty alongside confidence, personality, and individual expression.
By bringing contestants from different states and regions together, the event creates a space where participants can share their journeys and gain experience in a national pageant environment. AK Pageant continues to highlight contestant achievements and encourage aspiring participants to pursue their interests.
Badavath Navyasri's recognition as South India Winner and Telangana State Winner is a memorable achievement from Dream Aura India 2026 Season One.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant organises Dream Aura India, a pageant platform that celebrates talent, confidence, beauty, and individuality. Through its events, the organisation aims to give contestants opportunities to showcase themselves and explore their interests in pageantry and modelling.
For more information about the event and its contestants, visit the official website and winners' gallery.
Winners' Gallery:
Official Website:
Badavath Navyasri's achievement as South India Winner and Telangana State Winner adds another proud moment to the Dream Aura India 2026 journey, celebrating contestants and their aspirations from across the country.
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