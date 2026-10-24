South Korea Seeks UN Intervention Over Landmine Explosions as Tensions Rise
(MENAFN) South Korea announced on Thursday that it intends to raise the issue of landmine explosions near the inter-Korean border with the UN Security Council after three soldiers were injured in the incidents last month, as North Korea issued fresh threats against Seoul.
According to reports, Seoul will submit a letter to the Security Council president seeking an apology and accountability from Pyongyang over the explosions that occurred on September 21 in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said the letter would also urge both sides to engage in dialogue to prevent further escalation.
A joint investigation conducted by South Korea's military and the UN Command found that mines planted by North Korea south of the Military Demarcation Line breached the 1953 armistice agreement.
In response, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accused Seoul of inventing allegations and interfering with Pyongyang's efforts to strengthen its border defenses.
“We are not committing a ‘provocation’ but taking just reaction,” she said in a statement carried by North Korea's state news agency.
Kim also warned that Pyongyang would place additional response capabilities on alert along its southern border and prepare loudspeakers directed at South Korea.
“If they make a ‘mistake’ wittingly or unwittingly,” she warned, “everything will be broken, crushed and collapsed terribly.”
According to reports, Seoul will submit a letter to the Security Council president seeking an apology and accountability from Pyongyang over the explosions that occurred on September 21 in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said the letter would also urge both sides to engage in dialogue to prevent further escalation.
A joint investigation conducted by South Korea's military and the UN Command found that mines planted by North Korea south of the Military Demarcation Line breached the 1953 armistice agreement.
In response, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accused Seoul of inventing allegations and interfering with Pyongyang's efforts to strengthen its border defenses.
“We are not committing a ‘provocation’ but taking just reaction,” she said in a statement carried by North Korea's state news agency.
Kim also warned that Pyongyang would place additional response capabilities on alert along its southern border and prepare loudspeakers directed at South Korea.
“If they make a ‘mistake’ wittingly or unwittingly,” she warned, “everything will be broken, crushed and collapsed terribly.”
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