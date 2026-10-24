Storm Boelo Is Set to Bring Strong Winds, Heavy Rain to UK
(MENAFN) The UK is preparing for its second named storm of the season, with Storm Boelo expected to arrive on Saturday and bring the most severe conditions to northern areas, according to the Met Office.
Forecasters expect the strongest winds to affect Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England throughout Saturday.
“Storm Boelo will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England over the weekend, impacting the opposite end of the country to Storm Austen," Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Chris Bulmer said in a statement on Thursday.
"The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain, making for an impactful weekend of weather. Severe weather warnings and forecast detail will continue to develop, so people should keep up to date with the forecast over the next few days," he said.
The forecast for Boelo comes less than two days after the season's first named storm, Austen, was announced. Austen is expected to reach the UK on Friday.
The Met Office has issued one amber and two yellow wind warnings for Austen, affecting Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and areas of western Devon.
In its statement, the weather service explained that Boelo is a separate low-pressure system from Austen, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the country on Thursday night and Friday. Austen is forecast to move into the North Sea by Friday evening.
Forecasters expect the strongest winds to affect Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England throughout Saturday.
“Storm Boelo will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England over the weekend, impacting the opposite end of the country to Storm Austen," Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Chris Bulmer said in a statement on Thursday.
"The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain, making for an impactful weekend of weather. Severe weather warnings and forecast detail will continue to develop, so people should keep up to date with the forecast over the next few days," he said.
The forecast for Boelo comes less than two days after the season's first named storm, Austen, was announced. Austen is expected to reach the UK on Friday.
The Met Office has issued one amber and two yellow wind warnings for Austen, affecting Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and areas of western Devon.
In its statement, the weather service explained that Boelo is a separate low-pressure system from Austen, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the country on Thursday night and Friday. Austen is forecast to move into the North Sea by Friday evening.
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