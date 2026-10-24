FIR Against 5 People Over Clashes During Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 24 (IANS) Annapoorneshwari Nagar police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against five people - Shekar, Velu Naikar, Mohan Kumar, Shasukumar and G.K. Venkatesh alias NTR - following a complaint by BJP leader and former Corporator Govindaraju over clashes during polling for the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency of the Legislative Council, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Ambedkar College near Nagarbhavi in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency on Friday, where workers of the Congress and BJP allegedly clashed during polling. Govindaraju alleged that Congress workers assaulted him. Police have taken up further investigation into the incident.

Following the clash, BJP leaders and workers staged a protest at the spot, demanding justice for Govindaraju and legal action against those responsible. They sought action against those allegedly involved in the assault and raised concerns over the incident during the election process.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the same location after BJP MLA Munirathna, who represents the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, arrived. Congress workers allegedly surrounded and heckled him, tore his clothes and raised derogatory slogans, triggering a confrontation between supporters of the two parties. Police intervened to bring the situation under control and prevent further escalation.

Munirathna strongly criticised the Congress leadership, particularly former MP D.K. Suresh and his elder brother, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He alleged that Congress workers had been targeting him through planned personal attacks and physical assaults ever since D.K. Suresh lost the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha election. The allegations could not be independently verified.

The Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency election has witnessed an intense political contest, with the BJP-JD(S) NDA alliance fielding A.P. Ranganath against Congress candidate Puttanna. The election has also witnessed heightened political tensions between workers of the two parties.

The rivalry between Munirathna and the Shivakumar brothers in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Bengaluru Rural constituencies has previously led to several public confrontations. Police are investigating the complaint related to Friday's incident.