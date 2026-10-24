Harshavardhan Rane Shares His 'Flowers For 2027' List, Which Includes A Surprise Film On August 13

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Harshavardhan Rane has shared his“flowers for 2027” list, offering a glimpse into what lies ahead for his fans, including a surprise film scheduled to release on August 13.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared a childlike crayon-drawing-style bouquet of four smiling flowers, each representing a film project with its release date. The bouquet is tied together with a pink ribbon and has a tag that reads“Flowers for you in 2027.”

The four flowers are labelled“Silaa February 5”,“Force 3 March 19”,“Police Company June 4” and“Surprise August 13”.

For the caption, he wrote:“You made me a gardener, here are the flowers, i grew, for you.”

Silaa is directed by Omung Kumar. Produced by Omung Kumar, along with Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, the project also features Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra in prominent roles, along with others.

Talking about Force 3, it is an action-thriller directed by Bhav Dhulia. John Abraham is reprising his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh. The film also stars Tanya Maniktala, Surya Sharma, and Kamlesh Sawant.

Meanwhile, Police Company is helmed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Taking to his X timeline, the director, who has delivered some outstanding gangster films, earlier this year, wrote, "The police is an institution and a company is a money making organisation. But when its powers go beyond a point, an institution will become a company. Hence the name Police Company."

He went on to say, "POLICE COMPANY was more dangerous than D Company because in between 1997 and 2004, it killed 319 gangsters. They all are coming to kill everyone. In cinemas on 4th June, 2027."

The director went on to give additional details about his film.

He also shared that Harshvardhan will be seen as Mumbai's legendary encounter cop Daya Nayak. The film is inspired by true events set against the most violent chapter ever in the underworld of Mumbai and will expose the other side of the criminal world which is the police world which in effect is the other side of 'Company'."