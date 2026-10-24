Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab Landfall, Date, Path Updates Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on October 26. The storm might make landfall between the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on October 28. Read on to know the latest IMD updates and alert details

The IMD predicts that the cyclone will form over the Bay of Bengal by October 26. The storm will then move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts around October 28.

The Odisha government issued a high alert on Friday right after the weather forecast. Minister Suresh Pujari confirmed that the state government and district administrations are fully ready.

The IMD stated that the low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal remained in the same region on Friday morning. The system formed at 5:30 AM on October 23 and has not moved much since then.

The low-pressure area will likely turn into a depression on October 24 and intensify further. The system will become a deep depression on October 25. It has a high chance of turning into a cyclone over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26.

The storm will take the name Arnab once it gains full cyclone strength. Bangladesh suggested this name. The word means ocean in Bengali.

The IMD expects the cyclone to move west-northwest and intensify further after formation. The weather department has not yet clarified the exact path, intensity, and landfall location.

Wind speeds can cross 70 to 80 kmph over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal from October 26. The wind gusts might even reach up to 90 kmph.

Odisha will see an increase in rainfall from October 27 to 29. Some areas might receive heavy to very heavy, or even extremely heavy rain. Coastal Andhra Pradesh also has a heavy rain forecast.

Fishermen cannot enter the east-central and south-east Bay of Bengal from the evening of October 23 to October 25. The ban applies to the west-central and south-west Bay of Bengal from October 26 to 28. The authorities have asked Odisha fishermen to return to the coast by the morning of October 24.

The landfall location depends entirely on the storm's path over the next few days. The Odisha and Andhra Pradesh administrations are keeping a close watch on the next weather bulletin from the IMD.