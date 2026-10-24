Gold Capital Of India: Where Is India's Biggest Gold Market? Top Jewellery Brands Originated Here

Gold Capital In India: Gold means much more than just jewellery for us in India. Families tie their pride and traditions to it. People buy gold heavily during weddings and festivals. But do you know where the country makes most of its gold jewellery

Indians love their gold. Women especially show a massive craze for gold jewellery. Families buy heavy gold along with clothes for weddings. The demand always stays high in our country. Kerala houses a special city named Thrissur. The government officially recognises Thrissur as the 'Gold Capital of India'. The city handles the highest amount of gold jewellery manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sales in the country. People also call it the 'Golden City of India'. Official Kerala government data confirms Thrissur as the main hub for plain gold jewellery manufacturing.

Thrissur maintained strong sea trade links with international merchants since ancient times. Raja Sakthan Thampuran transformed this former Cochin kingdom capital into a major gold trade hub during the late 18th century. Many merchants and traditional goldsmiths settled here during his rule. The ancient Muziris port near Kodungallur boosted foreign trade with Arab and Roman merchants. Local goldsmiths still use their ancestral skills to create unique jewellery designs today. They craft delicate traditional ornaments entirely by hand.

Thrissur holds the gold capital title for several solid reasons. The city and its surrounding areas host thousands of small and large gold manufacturing workshops. Artisans make a huge chunk of India's total gold jewellery right here. Thousands of local craftsmen and skilled workers from other states earn their livelihood through this industry. Kerala features a very strong cooperative banking system. These banks provide easy financial support to gold traders and manufacturers, which helped the industry grow rapidly.

Thrissur gave birth to India's biggest gold brand companies. Giant jewellery brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Joyalukkas, Jos Alukkas, and Malabar Gold and Diamonds started their journey from this very region. These companies still operate their main branches from here. The city also supplies jewellery to many other outside brands.

What is 24-karat gold and how is jewellery made?

Miners extract pure 24-karat gold, which remains very soft. Goldsmiths cannot make jewellery directly with it. They mix copper or silver to harden the gold into 22-karat or 18-karat forms. Workers melt this metal mixture at high temperatures, shape it into wires or blocks, and pour it into design moulds. Finally, they carve beautiful patterns, set diamonds or stones, and polish the pieces to a bright shine.