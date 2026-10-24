Jordan’s Foreign Minister Meets Two Women Injured in Airport Attack
(MENAFN) Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi visited two Jordanian women receiving medical care in Riyadh on Wednesday following a Houthi militia attack on King Khalid International Airport on October 10, acting on royal directives.
According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Safadi conveyed the wishes of King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein for the women’s swift recovery. He also reiterated the King's instructions to ensure they receive all necessary assistance.
During the visit, Safadi checked on the women's health with the medical teams responsible for their treatment and expressed appreciation to hospital staff for their care.
Before meeting the injured women, Safadi held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, conveying Jordan's gratitude for the assistance and medical care provided to the injured Jordanian nationals.
The ministry's statement also confirmed that four other Jordanians injured in the airport attack had been discharged from hospital.
According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Safadi conveyed the wishes of King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein for the women’s swift recovery. He also reiterated the King's instructions to ensure they receive all necessary assistance.
During the visit, Safadi checked on the women's health with the medical teams responsible for their treatment and expressed appreciation to hospital staff for their care.
Before meeting the injured women, Safadi held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, conveying Jordan's gratitude for the assistance and medical care provided to the injured Jordanian nationals.
The ministry's statement also confirmed that four other Jordanians injured in the airport attack had been discharged from hospital.
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