IMF Keeps Jordan Growth Forecasts Unchanged Despite Regional Conflict
(MENAFN) Jordan's economy is expected to continue expanding despite the economic consequences of the Middle East conflict, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintaining its growth projections for the Kingdom while significantly lowering its outlook for the broader region.
In its October 2026 Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia, published on Thursday, the IMF forecast economic growth of 2.7 per cent for Jordan in 2026, rising to 3.1 per cent in 2027.
Both estimates remain unchanged from the projections the Fund released in April.
The IMF also increased its estimate for Jordan's economic growth in 2025 to 2.8 per cent, compared with its earlier forecast of 2.7 per cent, according to the report.
The projections point to Jordan's relative ability to withstand regional instability, which has affected energy output, shipping, tourism and trade while undermining business confidence across the Middle East.
The international lender linked Jordan's medium-term economic prospects to ongoing reforms, efforts to preserve macroeconomic stability and higher investment in infrastructure. It also observed that economic activity in the Kingdom had generally continued at a pace similar to that recorded during the second half of 2025.
Jordan Among Region's Resilient Economies
The IMF identified Jordan alongside Egypt, Morocco, Pakistan and Tunisia as economies that have shown resilience amid the regional conflict.
In its October 2026 Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia, published on Thursday, the IMF forecast economic growth of 2.7 per cent for Jordan in 2026, rising to 3.1 per cent in 2027.
Both estimates remain unchanged from the projections the Fund released in April.
The IMF also increased its estimate for Jordan's economic growth in 2025 to 2.8 per cent, compared with its earlier forecast of 2.7 per cent, according to the report.
The projections point to Jordan's relative ability to withstand regional instability, which has affected energy output, shipping, tourism and trade while undermining business confidence across the Middle East.
The international lender linked Jordan's medium-term economic prospects to ongoing reforms, efforts to preserve macroeconomic stability and higher investment in infrastructure. It also observed that economic activity in the Kingdom had generally continued at a pace similar to that recorded during the second half of 2025.
Jordan Among Region's Resilient Economies
The IMF identified Jordan alongside Egypt, Morocco, Pakistan and Tunisia as economies that have shown resilience amid the regional conflict.
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