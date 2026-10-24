Jordan Denounces Deadly Houthi Attack on King Fahd International Airport
(MENAFN) Jordan has denounced a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday, which killed two people and left several others injured.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the strikes targeting the airport and other civilian locations in Saudi Arabia, calling them a serious breach of international law and a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty, security and stability.
The ministry reiterated Jordan's full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia, affirming its backing for any measures the Kingdom takes to protect its security, stability, national resources, and the lives of citizens and residents.
It also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery.
Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said on Thursday that a late-night attack on Dammam airport had killed two people and injured eight others.
According to a statement from the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the victims were a Saudi national and an Indian national who died in Wednesday's attack. Authorities were still evaluating the damage sustained by the airport.
Official figures indicate that attacks on Saudi airports have killed 22 people this month, according to a tally compiled from government data.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the strikes targeting the airport and other civilian locations in Saudi Arabia, calling them a serious breach of international law and a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty, security and stability.
The ministry reiterated Jordan's full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia, affirming its backing for any measures the Kingdom takes to protect its security, stability, national resources, and the lives of citizens and residents.
It also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery.
Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said on Thursday that a late-night attack on Dammam airport had killed two people and injured eight others.
According to a statement from the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the victims were a Saudi national and an Indian national who died in Wednesday's attack. Authorities were still evaluating the damage sustained by the airport.
Official figures indicate that attacks on Saudi airports have killed 22 people this month, according to a tally compiled from government data.
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