Pope Leo XIV Requires No Further Treatment After Lung Cancer Surgery
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV will not need additional treatment after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his lung, according to his medical team.
Laboratory analysis of the tissue removed during the operation confirmed the initial diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma and showed that the cancer was confined to a localised area, a statement released by the Vatican said.
"A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary," the statement added.
The 71-year-old pontiff left Rome's Gemelli Hospital over the weekend, four days after his operation, pausing to greet supporters as he departed.
On Wednesday, he held his first weekly general audience since being discharged, meeting the public in St Peter's Square.
The procedure took place on 13 October and lasted approximately 90 minutes. Surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung.
Leo had previously announced during his regular Sunday prayers that he would undergo surgery after doctors discovered a nodule in his lung. At the time, he said the growth had been detected "at an early stage".
Photographs released on Friday, several days after the operation, showed the Pope celebrating Mass in the hospital. He wore green vestments and stood behind a temporary altar.
Also on Friday, the Vatican announced that Leo had spoken by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, the pontiff called for a ceasefire in Oleshky, a blockaded city in Russian-occupied Ukraine, to enable food aid deliveries. He also appealed for "dialogue and peace".
The Pope held a similar telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.
People close to the pontiff have previously indicated that he hopes to keep his planned trip to Latin America in early November on schedule, without postponing the visit.
Laboratory analysis of the tissue removed during the operation confirmed the initial diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma and showed that the cancer was confined to a localised area, a statement released by the Vatican said.
"A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary," the statement added.
The 71-year-old pontiff left Rome's Gemelli Hospital over the weekend, four days after his operation, pausing to greet supporters as he departed.
On Wednesday, he held his first weekly general audience since being discharged, meeting the public in St Peter's Square.
The procedure took place on 13 October and lasted approximately 90 minutes. Surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung.
Leo had previously announced during his regular Sunday prayers that he would undergo surgery after doctors discovered a nodule in his lung. At the time, he said the growth had been detected "at an early stage".
Photographs released on Friday, several days after the operation, showed the Pope celebrating Mass in the hospital. He wore green vestments and stood behind a temporary altar.
Also on Friday, the Vatican announced that Leo had spoken by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, the pontiff called for a ceasefire in Oleshky, a blockaded city in Russian-occupied Ukraine, to enable food aid deliveries. He also appealed for "dialogue and peace".
The Pope held a similar telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.
People close to the pontiff have previously indicated that he hopes to keep his planned trip to Latin America in early November on schedule, without postponing the visit.
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