Macron Accuses Foreign Leaders of Using French Riots for Political Gain
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has accused foreign leaders of exploiting the unrest that spread across France on Saturday to advance their electoral interests.
Speaking without identifying anyone by name, Macron said certain politicians were using their comments on the violence to campaign for upcoming elections "at France's expense". The unrest broke out alongside protests over the rising cost of living.
During a visit to the Middle East, Macron referred to the figures as "leaders who are in campaign mode, whether here in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic".
His remarks appeared to target Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces parliamentary elections next week, and US President Donald Trump, whose country's midterm elections are scheduled for next month.
Macron also alleged that the unnamed leaders had been influenced by fabricated AI-generated videos depicting the riots.
Since the unrest affected Paris and other major cities, including Lyon, Marseille and Nice, nearly 150 people have been imprisoned and more than 800 have appeared before the courts.
Footage showing clashes between masked demonstrators and police, alongside scenes of property damage and looting, circulated widely on social media.
The French government acknowledged that police had "lost control" during the disturbances, which followed weeks of student protests over conditions in high schools.
Following the violence, Macron pledged a firm response from the authorities, saying they would be "uncompromising" towards "agitators from ultra-left fringe groups", whom he held responsible for much of the unrest.
Speaking without identifying anyone by name, Macron said certain politicians were using their comments on the violence to campaign for upcoming elections "at France's expense". The unrest broke out alongside protests over the rising cost of living.
During a visit to the Middle East, Macron referred to the figures as "leaders who are in campaign mode, whether here in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic".
His remarks appeared to target Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces parliamentary elections next week, and US President Donald Trump, whose country's midterm elections are scheduled for next month.
Macron also alleged that the unnamed leaders had been influenced by fabricated AI-generated videos depicting the riots.
Since the unrest affected Paris and other major cities, including Lyon, Marseille and Nice, nearly 150 people have been imprisoned and more than 800 have appeared before the courts.
Footage showing clashes between masked demonstrators and police, alongside scenes of property damage and looting, circulated widely on social media.
The French government acknowledged that police had "lost control" during the disturbances, which followed weeks of student protests over conditions in high schools.
Following the violence, Macron pledged a firm response from the authorities, saying they would be "uncompromising" towards "agitators from ultra-left fringe groups", whom he held responsible for much of the unrest.
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