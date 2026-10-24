Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv as Moscow Signals Openness to Renewed Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Missiles struck Ukraine's capital on Wednesday night, injuring six people and damaging several homes, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said. The attack came just hours after Russia declared itself "ready in principle" to restart peace negotiations and US President Donald Trump said efforts to end the war were closer to success than ever.
The latest strike occurred as Washington intensified diplomatic efforts through Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Wednesday, following discussions with Ukraine's leader the previous day.
Three-party negotiations were suspended in February. Since then, Russia has increased its attacks as Ukraine's supplies of Western-provided missile interceptors have dwindled.
Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said: "The other day I was talking to Vladimir Putin about settling his war with Ukraine, which I think we're getting closer to, by the way, maybe now the closest we've been."
Despite repeatedly expressing confidence that he could end the conflict, the US president has yet to secure an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Before travelling to St Petersburg, Witkoff met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of Norway and Finland in Oslo on Tuesday.
Details of the proposals Witkoff presented to Putin have not been made public. However, Zelensky said following the discussions that the sides had addressed "strong" security guarantees for Ukraine and possible arrangements for an energy ceasefire.
Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said the ideas discussed were not particularly "useful".
Senior representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States have conducted several rounds of negotiations in an effort to bring the war to an end.
The latest strike occurred as Washington intensified diplomatic efforts through Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Wednesday, following discussions with Ukraine's leader the previous day.
Three-party negotiations were suspended in February. Since then, Russia has increased its attacks as Ukraine's supplies of Western-provided missile interceptors have dwindled.
Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said: "The other day I was talking to Vladimir Putin about settling his war with Ukraine, which I think we're getting closer to, by the way, maybe now the closest we've been."
Despite repeatedly expressing confidence that he could end the conflict, the US president has yet to secure an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Before travelling to St Petersburg, Witkoff met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of Norway and Finland in Oslo on Tuesday.
Details of the proposals Witkoff presented to Putin have not been made public. However, Zelensky said following the discussions that the sides had addressed "strong" security guarantees for Ukraine and possible arrangements for an energy ceasefire.
Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said the ideas discussed were not particularly "useful".
Senior representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States have conducted several rounds of negotiations in an effort to bring the war to an end.
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