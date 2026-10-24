Australian MP Loses Both Legs Following Alleged Vehicle Attack
(MENAFN) Australian lawmaker Helen Haines has lost both legs after being struck by a car in what authorities describe as a deliberate attack, her husband has confirmed.
Phil Haines said the "horrendous incident" left his wife with severe injuries, but noted that "her heart and her mind are in good shape". He added that the "good news in all this is that she's alive".
The suspected attacker, 43-year-old Brendan Nugent, faces several charges and made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Nugent was arrested shortly after allegedly driving his Toyota LandCruiser into Haines, an independent MP, outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, a regional town around 240 kilometres (150 miles) northeast of Melbourne.
Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne, where his wife is receiving treatment, Phil Haines acknowledged that her recovery would be challenging and prolonged, but expressed confidence in her resilience.
"She is a determined person who will do her best, with our support and love, to recover. And that is what we hope for."
He also expressed gratitude to medical staff and to people in Australia and abroad who had reached out with messages of support. Those wishing to help, he said, could contribute to the Save the Children fund.
"Please keep sending Helen your love," he added.
Nugent appeared before a local court earlier on Wednesday to face three charges: dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. Police indicated that further charges could follow, potentially including attempted murder.
The accused, who lives in the nearby town of Tarrawingee and is known for environmental campaigning, remained silent and showed little emotion during the brief hearing.
He did not seek bail and is scheduled to return to court in February. Court records also indicate that he faces charges related to the cultivation and possession of cannabis.
Phil Haines said the "horrendous incident" left his wife with severe injuries, but noted that "her heart and her mind are in good shape". He added that the "good news in all this is that she's alive".
The suspected attacker, 43-year-old Brendan Nugent, faces several charges and made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Nugent was arrested shortly after allegedly driving his Toyota LandCruiser into Haines, an independent MP, outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, a regional town around 240 kilometres (150 miles) northeast of Melbourne.
Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne, where his wife is receiving treatment, Phil Haines acknowledged that her recovery would be challenging and prolonged, but expressed confidence in her resilience.
"She is a determined person who will do her best, with our support and love, to recover. And that is what we hope for."
He also expressed gratitude to medical staff and to people in Australia and abroad who had reached out with messages of support. Those wishing to help, he said, could contribute to the Save the Children fund.
"Please keep sending Helen your love," he added.
Nugent appeared before a local court earlier on Wednesday to face three charges: dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. Police indicated that further charges could follow, potentially including attempted murder.
The accused, who lives in the nearby town of Tarrawingee and is known for environmental campaigning, remained silent and showed little emotion during the brief hearing.
He did not seek bail and is scheduled to return to court in February. Court records also indicate that he faces charges related to the cultivation and possession of cannabis.
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